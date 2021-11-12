News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Prince Charles meets entrepreneur helped by enterprise programme

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 11:00 AM November 12, 2021
Prince Charles meets Newham  entrepreneur Patrick Diai

Prince Charles meets Newham entrepreneur Patrick Diai - Credit: Alastair Fyfe

An entrepreneur from Newham met Prince Charles at an event recognising the achievements of young business owners.

Patrick Diai set up his own clothing company, The No 1 Face, with the support of The Prince's Trust enterprise programme.

The 31-year-old was shown how to create a comprehensive business and marketing plan for the streetwear brand, which promotes self-awareness, loyalty and ambition.

He was able to share his story with the royal at an event in Brixton on Thursday, November 11, which saw Patrick and other young people supported by the enterprise programme come together to meet the charity's patron.

The programme provides training and mentoring support as well as funding and resources to 18 to 30-year-olds interested in self-employment or starting their own business.

Ben Marson, the trust's director of corporate and government partnerships, said"Giving young people the tools they need to set up their own business and take control of their own employment and finances is vital to our overall mission to help young people secure the best future for themselves."

