New electric vehicle charge points installed across Newham
PUBLISHED: 12:24 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 09 November 2020
Andrew Baker
Newham Council is launching 80 new electric vehicle charge points across the borough as part of plans to reduce vehicle emissions and support greener transport.
The vehicle chargers will have the ability to charge most electric cars and vans in two to four hours.
You may also want to watch:
On-street charge points will roll out in two phases with Allego, a leading provider of electric charging posts, launching the first 40 dual socket fast chargers. Drivers pay by the kilowatt through the Smoov App.
It’s hoped the increased availability of charge points will encourage people to consider buying greener cars as the council prepares to introduce emissions-based charges for car parking permits early next year.
Councillor James Asser, cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: “With the introduction of emissions-based charging in Newham, it’s imperative that we provide our residents with better access to greener options.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.