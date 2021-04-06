'Brilliant' response sees appeal hit target to give 'vulnerable' children Easter treats

Published: 11:50 AM April 6, 2021

St Antony's schoolgirl Zelda Manteaw - known as DJ Zel - donates to this year's Easter Egg Appeal. - Credit: Ambition Aspire Achieve

This year's Easter Egg Appeal has beaten its target after more than 2,500 treats were donated.

The organiser of the annual push, which aims to make sure children from needy families in Newham get an Easter egg, has thanked donors.

Kevin Jenkins, founder of youth organisation Ambition, Aspire, Achieve, said: "The generosity shown by so many individuals has been just humbling, especially in these difficult times.

"Such a brilliant response from the community to help those children and families within the communities who are struggling the most.

"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the appeal - thank you for making the difference for our area's most disadvantaged and vulnerable children."

In the final week, contributions came from 11-year-old Zelda Manteaw - known as DJ Zel - and the Heartfelt Philanthropy Network.

Yvonne Abba-Opoku from the network said: "DJ Zell, who is supported by the Heartfelt Philanthropy Network, is pleased to make this donation to the appeal to help underprivileged children and put a smile on their faces during this Easter period."

Donations also came from property developer Chelsfield, building firm Mace, The Lord Stanley pub in Plaistow, Morrisons supermarket in Canning Town, the University of East London, Newham Chamber of Commerce, Lendlease E15 and tunnelling company Joseph Gallagher.

Schoolboy Neo Jain Naha also donated 200 more eggs after receiving 2,000 in an initial appeal.

Mr Jenkins also said a special thank you to the 128 people who made contributions via the Easter Appeal Giving Page, which raised £2,630 (which equates to £3,251 after Gift Aid is taken into account).

More than 500 children also received a new book thanks to Lyn Brown MP, Bloomsbury Books and Newham Bookshop.

The month-long appeal, which is supported by the Recorder, also saw more than 300 eggs collected in a Bikers Run on March 20.

A total of 150 sweet treats came in from the Hammers for Work and Support Group, which is run by West Ham United supporters for fellow fans to promote businesses, raise money and help people find work.