Bikers and schoolboys donate hundreds of treats to Easter Egg Appeal

Published: 12:50 PM March 25, 2021

Hundreds more chocolate treats have been donated to underprivileged children as the Newham Easter Egg Appeal enters its final week.

The annual appeal by the Recorder and Canning Town-based charity Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA) is aiming to make sure 2,000 disadvantaged, vulnerable and at-risk children enjoy an Easter egg this year.

More than 300 Easter eggs were collected for the Bikers Run on Saturday, March 20.

Donations were dropped off at High Beech, the traditional starting point of the run, but due to Covid restrictions, the eggs were taken to AAA by car and van this year.

Run organiser John Pryke said: "It's a pleasure to help such a worthwhile appeal that makes such a difference each year to disadvantaged children.

“Despite the logistical difficulties due to the Covid restrictions, we have collected and donated more eggs than ever before.”

A schoolboy from Barkingside has donated 400 Easter eggs to the appeal.

Neo Jain Naha and his brother Rico with 400 Easter eggs they donated to the Newham appeal. - Credit: Ambition Aspire Achieve

Neo Jain Naha, nine, who attends Forest School in Snaresbrook, has received more than 2,000 eggs as part of his Treats for Kids initiative.

He has received donations of Easter eggs and money from friends, family, his school community and strangers via social media.

AAA founder Kevin Jenkins said: "A truly wonderful effort that will make so much difference for children in need this Easter.

"Neo should be proud of all he has achieved and the difference he will be enabling for children."

Chris Ward, who has contributed to the Easter Egg Appeal every year, has also made his annual donation of chocolate treats.

Chris Ward with his annual donation to the Easter Egg Appeal. - Credit: Ambition Aspire Achieve

The appeal runs until March 31.

To support it, members of the public are invited to buy chocolate treats and donate online via one of the websites being used by the charity.

Visit the appeal's Amazon page at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/GQDCVKHRGFHD or John Lewis page at: https://www.johnlewis.com/wish-list/PPQNHDD to buy and donate eggs.

Go to https://www.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/easter2021 to donate funds.

Eggs of all shapes, sizes and types are welcome.

For more information about the campaign, email kevin@theaaazone.com or call 07860 487727.