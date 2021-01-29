Campaigners lose High Court challenge against Newham Council

Published: 5:39 PM January 29, 2021

The High Court has rejected a bid to carry out a judicial review into Newham Council's rejection of a petition. - Credit: Ken Mears

A bid to challenge the council's rejection of a petition on how the borough is governed has failed in the High Court.

Campaign group Democracy Newham Ltd wanted a judge to review Newham Council's decision that its petition calling for a referendum was invalid.

But the Honourable Mr Justice Morris ruled today (January 29) that no petition for a referendum presented between March 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021 can be valid.

The ruling also states the council "did not err in law or act irrationally" in reaching its decision.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz welcomed the decision as a victory for people’s right to vote.

“People now have a right to vote for a mayor of Newham and it is only right that they should decide whether they keep that right by voting in a referendum."

The referendum will ask voters to decide if they want to continue with the directly elected mayor and cabinet model or for a committee model to run the council. Democracy Newham Ltd wanted the ballot paper to include a leader and cabinet option.

Ms Fiaz said: “I listen to the concerns of Newham residents every day - about Covid-19, housing, jobs and the opportunities we need for our young people - and think the people behind this unnecessary court action are out of touch with Newham residents' real priorities.”

The leader and cabinet model is where an elected councillor is chosen to lead the town hall by a vote of other elected councillors. Currently, voters in Newham directly elect a mayor who picks cabinet chiefs.

By law, a public vote is required to change how a local authority area is governed. A referendum can be triggered by a council motion or a valid petition.

Democracy Newham wanted the High Court to order the council to declare its petition valid and hold a referendum with its option of leader and cabinet on the ballot on May 6.

In March, prime minister Boris Johnson postponed elections between March 16, 2020 and May 5 this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July, Newham Democracy advised the council it had started its petition. The town hall told the campaign it would need to collect at least 11,100 signatures in 12 months.

Newham Democracy claimed the council did not say there would be any difficulty submitting a petition and presented it with 12,422 signatures in September.

But Newham Council subsequently deemed it invalid under the Coronavirus Act 2020 because it was presented between the dates elections and referendums were ruled out.

In October, councillors voted to hold their own referendum on May 6 and include options on the ballot paper for a committee model of governance or directly elected mayor.

The October vote meant another referendum could not be held for nine years.

Part of Newham Democracy's argument was the referendum it wanted, including the leader and cabinet option, would have been held on May 6 - after the ban on public ballots.

Newham's case partly relied on a regulation which stipulated that the referendum triggered by the petition would have to have been held no later than May 6, if not before.

Tahir Mirza, who chairs East Ham Labour, said: "I'm happy with the judgement and we should respect it."

He added that he would be backing the committee model in the upcoming referendum.

"The directly elected mayor does not have a future here," he said.

Newham Voting for Change, which campaigns for the same model, welcomed the judgment.

Josephine Grahl, speaking for the group, said: "This means that on May 6, Newham voters have a real choice between a more open and democratic system and the status quo.

"We're pleased we can now get on with campaigning for the committee system and are looking forward to talking to Newham residents about the reasons to vote for change in May."

Cllr John Whitworth, added: "The committee structure is a genuine alternative to the mayoral system, and we think Newham voters will be enthusiastic about having a real say in how their council is run.

"We look forward to making the arguments for the committee system and we encourage everyone with an interest in local government to get involved in our campaign."

The vote on how Newham is governed is due to take place on May 6.