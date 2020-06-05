Search

Coronavirus: Figures reveal increase in deaths in Newham since start of pandemic

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 June 2020

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

The Office of National Statistics has released death figures for the borough. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Deaths in Newham more than doubled in a 10 week period during the coronavirus crisis compared to the 10 weeks preceding it, figures have revealed.

Data released by the Office of National Statistics showed that there were 295 deaths reported in the first 10 weeks of 2020 - up to March 6 - and 613 in the second 10 - up to May 15.

The first reported death in the UK of a patient with Covid-19 was on March 5.

Newham’s rise of 108 per cent is the sixth biggest percentage rise of any local authority in the country. Four of the top five are London boroughs, with Brent top with a 135pc increase.

Newham also recorded the second highest percentage rise in care home deaths - up 243pc from 30 deaths in the first 10 weeks of the year to 103 deaths in the second 10 weeks.

Deaths in hospitals were up 91pc, from 172 to 329, while those at home rose by 93pc, from 73 to 142.

The figures do not reveal how many of the deaths in the second 10 weeks of the year were of patients with a Covid-19 diagnosis.

Topic Tags:

