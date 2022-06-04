IMD Legion is an east London-based dance group, with a total of 70 dancers overall - Credit: ITV

Newham-based street dance crew IMD Legion had their Britain’s Got Talent dreams cruelly cut short last night (June 3), as they went out in the last of the live semi-finals.

IMD Legion had wowed the Britain's Got Talent judges with their audition earlier in the series, securing four yeses from Simon Cowell and co.

At last night’s semi-final, held at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, IMD Legion sadly however were unable to keep their run going.

Out of the eight acts competing, only two would be sent through into Sunday’s final. The first is decided by a popular vote, and the second by the judges, between the second and third most popular acts.

In the end, stand-up comedian Axel Blake won the popular vote, while young poet Aneeshwar Kunchala went through as the judge's choice.

IMD Legion founder and chief executive, Omar Ansah-Awuah, said: “It was fantastic to perform again last night in the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

“This performance was very personal to us and a tribute to those family members and dancers that we’ve lost in recent times.

"The audience reaction to the performance was overwhelming and the judges’ comments could not have been more positive, so obviously it’s disappointing not to make it through to the final.

“I could not be prouder of my team for their commitment and hard work, and I’m grateful for all the support and to those that did vote for us.”

Prior to last night’s performance, 18-year-old Leila Butler, a member of the group from Haringey, spoke of how “thrilled” she was that IMD Legion had gotten so far.

She added that she was “going out there to represent Haringey”.

This was not IMD Legion’s first time taking part on Britain’s Got Talent. The group, which took 30 dancers aged between 11 and 35 to the show, also just missed out on a place in the final in 2015.

Founded in 2010, the IMD Legion has a total of 70 dancers overall, and runs open classes weekly in east London.

The Britain’s Got Talent final is on at 7:30pm, Sunday June 5, on ITV.