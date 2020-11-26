News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder Home > News

Covid marshals patrolling Newham to prevent spread of virus

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Cox

Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2020    Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020
Councillors Zulfiqar Ali and James Beckles on patrol with Covid marshals. Picture: Newham Council

Councillors Zulfiqar Ali and James Beckles on patrol with Covid marshals. Picture: Newham Council - Credit: Newham Council

Sixty Covid marshals are patrolling Newham in a bid to halt the spread of the virus in the borough.

The group - made up of staff from the council’s community safety, community neighbourhoods, highways and activeNewham departments - will become a common sight in busy areas.

Their role is to encourage behaviour such as social distancing which will help in preventing an increase in coronavirus rates, and speak to businesses to ensure they are Covid-compliant. They will only report breaches to the council’s trading standards team or the police as a last resort.

Cabinet member for crime and community safety, Councillor James Beckles said: “Residents have nothing to fear from marshals, they are not there to punish but to help.

“If you are unclear on the rules or have any questions about how to keep yourself and your family safe and within the rules, please feel free to ask them.”

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

‘It’s the big issue’: Forest Gate traders call for action over parking

Jon King

person

Images of wanted men released after fatal drive-by shooting

Jon King

person

West Ham fan from Harold Hill talks living with breast cancer as she...

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon

Pressure mounts on Sadiq Khan as third MP opposes Silvertown Tunnel

Jon King

person
Comments powered by Disqus