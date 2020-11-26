Covid marshals patrolling Newham to prevent spread of virus

Published: 7:00 AM November 26, 2020 Updated: 8:39 PM December 7, 2020

Sixty Covid marshals are patrolling Newham in a bid to halt the spread of the virus in the borough.

The group - made up of staff from the council’s community safety, community neighbourhoods, highways and activeNewham departments - will become a common sight in busy areas.

Their role is to encourage behaviour such as social distancing which will help in preventing an increase in coronavirus rates, and speak to businesses to ensure they are Covid-compliant. They will only report breaches to the council’s trading standards team or the police as a last resort.

Cabinet member for crime and community safety, Councillor James Beckles said: “Residents have nothing to fear from marshals, they are not there to punish but to help.

“If you are unclear on the rules or have any questions about how to keep yourself and your family safe and within the rules, please feel free to ask them.”