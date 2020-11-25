Search

Advanced search

Covid marshals patrolling Newham to prevent spread of virus

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2020

Councillors Zulfiqar Ali and James Beckles on patrol with Covid marshals. Picture: Newham Council

Councillors Zulfiqar Ali and James Beckles on patrol with Covid marshals. Picture: Newham Council

Newham Council

Sixty Covid marshals are patrolling Newham in a bid to halt the spread of the virus in the borough.

The group - made up of staff from the council’s community safety, community neighbourhoods, highways and activeNewham departments - will become a common sight in busy areas.

You may also want to watch:

Their role is to encourage behaviour such as social distancing which will help in preventing an increase in coronavirus rates, and speak to businesses to ensure they are Covid-compliant. They will only report breaches to the council’s trading standards team or the police as a last resort.

Cabinet member for crime and community safety, Councillor James Beckles said: “Residents have nothing to fear from marshals, they are not there to punish but to help.

“If you are unclear on the rules or have any questions about how to keep yourself and your family safe and within the rules, please feel free to ask them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Covid marshals patrolling Newham to prevent spread of virus

Councillors Zulfiqar Ali and James Beckles on patrol with Covid marshals. Picture: Newham Council

Leyton Orient boss Embleton explains reasoning for early kick-off at Port Vale

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Young Orient defender Happe insists victory and clean sheet were more important

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Hospitals and GPs in east London to start receiving Covid vaccines in early December

The vaccine will first be offered to NHS staff, care workers and those over 85, with some other groups unlikely to be vaccinated until the end of next year. Picture: University of Oxford/PA