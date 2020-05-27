Public invited to online Q&A on impact of Covid-19 in Newham

An online question and answer session is due to take place about the impact of Covid-19.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, and Dr Muhammed Naqvi, who chairs the borough’s clinical commissioning group (CCG), will appear at 6pm on the council’s Facebook live site.

Ms Fiaz and Dr Naqvi will be joined by joined by colleagues from Newham Health and Wellbeing Board, responding to queries from the public about how the local authority, NHS and others are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will include reflections on the first stage of the Covid-19 pandemic and plans for dealing with the next.

Healthwatch Newham will be presenting results from an online survey. There will also be a discussion in answer to questions submitted by the public to health experts.

The time period for submitting questions for consideration at the meeting has now closed.

People can view the meeting at facebook.com/newhamcouncil/

Newham Health and Wellbeing Board is made up of organisations aiming to improve people’s health.

It is jointly chaired by Ms Fiaz and Dr Naqvi. It includes councillors, council officers, Public Health, NHS Newham CCG, Newham University Hospital, East London NHS Foundation Trust and HealthWatch Newham, which provides a voice for residents.