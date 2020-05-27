Search

Advanced search

Public invited to online Q&A on impact of Covid-19 in Newham

PUBLISHED: 11:02 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 27 May 2020

People are invited to join an online Covid-19 question and answer session at 6pm tonight (May 27) on the council's Facebook page. Picture: Ken Mears

People are invited to join an online Covid-19 question and answer session at 6pm tonight (May 27) on the council's Facebook page. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

An online question and answer session is due to take place about the impact of Covid-19.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, and Dr Muhammed Naqvi, who chairs the borough’s clinical commissioning group (CCG), will appear at 6pm on the council’s Facebook live site.

Ms Fiaz and Dr Naqvi will be joined by joined by colleagues from Newham Health and Wellbeing Board, responding to queries from the public about how the local authority, NHS and others are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting will include reflections on the first stage of the Covid-19 pandemic and plans for dealing with the next.

You may also want to watch:

Healthwatch Newham will be presenting results from an online survey. There will also be a discussion in answer to questions submitted by the public to health experts.

The time period for submitting questions for consideration at the meeting has now closed.

People can view the meeting at facebook.com/newhamcouncil/

Newham Health and Wellbeing Board is made up of organisations aiming to improve people’s health.

It is jointly chaired by Ms Fiaz and Dr Naqvi. It includes councillors, council officers, Public Health, NHS Newham CCG, Newham University Hospital, East London NHS Foundation Trust and HealthWatch Newham, which provides a voice for residents.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Newham Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Is Stratford’s Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Newham is ‘central part’ of government’s Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Dagenham man, 26, charged with murder of barbershop worker Grineo Daka from Stratford

Grineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

Victim of Upton Park fatal collision named as police appeal for help tracing Mercedes driver

Zahid Hussain from Plaistow was pronounced dead at the scene after the motorcycle he was on collided with a lamppost at the corner of Plashet Road and Lucas Avenue, Upton Park on April 18. Picture: MPS

Is Stratford’s Maryland an American plant on the Newham map?

Maryland clocktower. Picture: Google

Newham is ‘central part’ of government’s Covid-19 outbreak plan for the capital

Newham Council is taking a lead role in London in feeding back on the government's testing and tracing plans. Picture: Ken Mears

‘The very best of humanity’: Tributes to charity worker found dead at home after self-isolating

Tributes have been paid to Josephine Mukanjira. Picture: Bekele Woyecha/LDRS

Dagenham man, 26, charged with murder of barbershop worker Grineo Daka from Stratford

Grineo Daka worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls

Essex coach Anthony McGrath reflects on T20 success

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath leaves the pitch following the warm-up during Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Kent County Cricket Ground on 5th May 2019

Coronavirus: Premier League in tech talks over contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) plays head table tennis during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in March

Coronavirus: Former RFU chief suggests ‘Cup of World Rugby’

Former RFU chief executive Francis Baron (right) and then Director of Elite Rugby Rob Andrew during a press conference in 2009

Public invited to online Q&A on impact of Covid-19 in Newham

People are invited to join an online Covid-19 question and answer session at 6pm tonight (May 27) on the council's Facebook page. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24