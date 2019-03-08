Councillors in Newham could face regular criminal records checks

Councillors could be screened and subjected to a further DBS check every two year. Pic: Newham Council Archant

Newham councillors could soon all be subject to criminal record checks.

Councillor Suga Thekkeppurayil has proposed that all elected members, and potential candidates, be screened by the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

The motion will be voted on at a full council meeting this evening.

If passed, all councillors will be screened within three months and subjected to a further DBS check every two years.

Individual political parties have undertaken DBS checks for candidates in the past, but the rule has not been consistently applied to all elected members.

“Newham has a large proportion of young people living in the borough,” says Cllr Thekkeppurayil in his motion.

“Our strength as a council is based on the trust of local residents, many of whom are fighting every day to make ends meet.

“Many of our residents come from socially disadvantaged backgrounds and suffer from poor social mobility and higher rates of deprivation. This is why we must always ensure that all our elected representatives have a clear history when it comes to dealing with vulnerable people.”