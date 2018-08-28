Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA PA Archive/PA Images

The council is surveying the public before drawing up plans on streets, transport and parking.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali. Pic: Newham Council Cllr Zulfiqar Ali. Pic: Newham Council

The online survey called Polis runs until Tuesday (February 5) with people in Newham given a chance to make comments and suggestions.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, Cabinet member for sustainable transport and highways, said: “We want everyone who uses Newham’s streets to have their say whether you drive, cycle, walk, use buses, tubes, trains or all of these ways of getting around the borough.

“The online survey is a great way of getting the maximum number of different views and ideas in one place and will help residents understand the needs, wishes and aspirations of their fellow Newham residents.”

Newham Council is also due to hold three public meetings on parking and transport. The first was on Saturday in Canning Town. The next is in Stratford next Thursday with the last in East Ham on February 4 from 6pm.

The council is giving out details of the exact addresses only to people who register.

To register for a meeting or take part in the survey go to newham.gov.uk