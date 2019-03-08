Agreement reached in refuse collector pay dispute
PUBLISHED: 12:30 10 August 2019
Archant
Proposed strike action by refuse collectors has been called off.
Members of the Unite union had been in a dispute with Newham Council over pay and terms and conditions.
It had led the union to announce a strike from Monday, June 24 to Friday, July 5 but this was suspended pending further negotiations.
Now, after talks at the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS), an agreement has been reached and any future strike action called off.
The agreement will see lorry loaders receive a one-off payment to settle a pay dispute, and the council has committed to review terms and conditions of employment for the service.
Newham Council chief executive Althea Loderick said: "I am very pleased that Newham Council and Unite have been able to come to this joint agreement which avoids the risk of strike action."
Unite regional officer Onay Kasab added: "Our members were prepared to act collectively and to stand by each other to reach a mutually acceptable outcome."