Search

Advanced search

Park service returns to Newham Council control after 15 years

PUBLISHED: 10:00 14 January 2020

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz with staff from the parks and green spaces service. Picture: Newham Council

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz with staff from the parks and green spaces service. Picture: Newham Council

Newham Council

Caring for Newham's parks has returned to council control - 15 years after the service was outsourced to private contractors.

The move, which affects more than 40 staff, will mean all employees in the department will now be paid at least the London living wage.

You may also want to watch:

Newham Council's new parks and green spaces service will be responsible for 23 parks and 45 green spaces, with £1.5 million invested in equipment and vehicles across five years.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz visited staff at the Folkestone Road depot in East Ham to mark the move and said: "It was an important feature in my election pledges to look at all our out-sourced services with a view to bringing them back home to the Newham Council family.

"Bringing this service back under the council umbrella will give us much more control over how our parks and green spaces are managed."

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Teenager, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after double stabbing in Forest Gate

A 17-year old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a double stabbing in Forest Gate. Picture: Khalid Malik

Crayford woman and lover guilty of murdering her ex-husband in Stratford

Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

BBL: London Lions 104 London City Royals 89

London Lions Brandon Peel in action against London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

Park service returns to Newham Council control after 15 years

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz with staff from the parks and green spaces service. Picture: Newham Council

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Coulson says a draw is the least Leyton Orient deserved

Orient captain Josh Coulson with keeper James McKeown (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists