Park service returns to Newham Council control after 15 years

Caring for Newham's parks has returned to council control - 15 years after the service was outsourced to private contractors.

The move, which affects more than 40 staff, will mean all employees in the department will now be paid at least the London living wage.

Newham Council's new parks and green spaces service will be responsible for 23 parks and 45 green spaces, with £1.5 million invested in equipment and vehicles across five years.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz visited staff at the Folkestone Road depot in East Ham to mark the move and said: "It was an important feature in my election pledges to look at all our out-sourced services with a view to bringing them back home to the Newham Council family.

"Bringing this service back under the council umbrella will give us much more control over how our parks and green spaces are managed."