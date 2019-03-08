Search

Review underway to find saved stray dog a suitable home

PUBLISHED: 17:39 13 June 2019

Ellie has been saved from being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

Ellie has been saved from being put down by Newham Council. Pic: Terry Minns

Newham Council is 'reviewing a home' for a stray dog four months after it reversed its decision to have her put down.

The council are looking for a new home for Ellie. Pic: Terry MinnsThe council are looking for a new home for Ellie. Pic: Terry Minns

Council chiefs had planned to put Ellie to sleep claiming she had 'high levels of aggression' toward people.

However they changed their mind after campaigners started a legal fight to save her.

It all started when the mongrel ran into the Docklands Equestrian Stables on Valentine's Day and was looked after by stables manager Terry Minns.

A dog warden arrived to pick up Ellie the following morning and Mrs Minns said that if no one claimed her she would give her a home. However, she was later informed Ellie was "dangerous" and would be put to sleep.

Mrs Minns took out an emergency order in the High Court and, after a public outcry, Newham Council vowed to rehabilitate the animal and find her a home that did not contain other animals or children.

A home was offered by Mrs Minns' father, who has no other dogs, but the council has said it has "investigated rescue solutions suggested by Mrs Minns' team and has concluded they are not suitable".

A spokesman added: "The council has a duty of care to public safety. Ellie is a very complex dog and displays high levels of aggression towards people she does not know and to other animals.

"We are at present reviewing a suitable home where she can be placed with an experienced person who will be able to continue her rehabilitation."

The council said it was now trying to reach a potential agreement with Mrs Minns solicitors in respect of the new home.

However, campaigners rejected the claim that Ellie is an aggressive dog and vowed to continue their fight.

In a statement, Mrs Minns said: "There has been a home suitable for Ellie from day one with my dad - I cannot work with the council regarding their 'suitable home' as they refuse to reveal any information about this home.

"The council have now stated that Ellie needs a home placement as we have argued all along - so we still have no option but to await a court date."

