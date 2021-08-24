Plan developed to 'recognise and support' unpaid carers in Newham

Published: 5:02 PM August 24, 2021

A “comprehensive plan” has been launched to recognise and support the growing number of unpaid carers in Newham.

Five hundred carers in the borough, health partners and community organisations helped develop the new three-year strategy.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said it would “recognise, enable and empower” Newham’s carers.

It includes actions such as developing and distributing printed support packs, co-producing and implementing a three-year communication and event programme and setting up a peer support group for young carers.

A multi-agency board will be meeting quarterly to keep track of the delivery of the strategy.

Government figures indicate there are about 25,000 carers in the borough but the real number is likely to be far higher, the council said, due to people not identifying themselves as carers and the impact of the pandemic.

Ms Fiaz said: “Lockdown has been hard on everyone, but carers of all ages who go above and beyond have faced even greater challenges during the pandemic.

“The council recognises this huge amount of unheralded unseen work by unpaid carers and that they deserve a voice and the right support.”

Carers UK estimates people provided, on average, 25 additional hours of unpaid care a week during lockdown.