Simulator offers chance to 'set' Newham Council's budget

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 November 2019

Newham Council has launched a budget simulator. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Newham Council has launched a budget simulator to show residents the cost of keeping their most used services.

It says it has to make £45million-worth of cuts in the next three years and wants to give people a chance at "balancing" the local authority's books.

The simulator tells users the impacts of funding the services they most want to keep. This could include raising council tax or cutting money in other areas.

You may also want to watch:

The findings from the simulator will be used to influence next year's budget.

A spokesman for Newham Council said: "The Newham budget simulator allows residents to have their say on how the should council spend its money.

"We cannot shy away from the fact that we need to make substantial savings. This is your chance to give your views on the budget you want to see for Newham."

The budget will be decided at a meeting of the full council in March next year.

The simulator can be viewed at newham.gov.uk/budget

