More than £2.9m payday for top officers at Newham Council

Kim Bromley-Derry, who is chief executive of Newham Council. Picture: Andrew Baker Andrew Baker

The borough’s most highly-paid council officers pocketed more than £3.4 million last year, according to a recent report.

Libertarian pressure group The Taxpayers’ Alliance on Tuesday published its annual Town Hall Rich List, which lists the council staff whose remuneration exceeds £100,000 a year.

A total of 25 officers in Newham fell into this category, seven of whom earned more than £150,000.

The council’s former director of customer and strategic services, Douglas Trainer, was the top earner with a remuneration package of £211,262. He received a £75,300 golden goodbye on top of his nearly £112,800 salary and around £23,100 in pension contributions.

In second place was council chief executive Kim Bromley-Derry with earnings of £208,200, followed by former finance director Deborah Hindson with nearly £188,600.

The job titles of eight employees with combined salaries of £860,000 a year – or £107,500 on average each – were not disclosed, the data show.

In London, the local authorities with the most employees who received remuneration in excess of £100,000 in 2017/18 were Hackney and Lambeth, each with 28.

Wandsworth’s chief executive Paul Martin received the biggest remuneration package across the capital: just over £294,800.

The TPA says there were “at least” 2,454 council employees who received total remuneration in excess of £100,000, up 148 from the previous year and the highest number since 2013/14.

A spokesman for Newham Council said: “These figures are not representative of the current pay structure at the Council, with many of the staff included having left the authority.

“A number of chief officers have departed and the proposed restructure of the Council will ensure we maximise every efficiency possible in order to create a leaner organisation, resulting in significant savings.

“The chief executive and senior officers are responsible for ensuring that services are delivered in the best interests of our residents as well as managing an organisation that employs over 4,500 people, and has a budget of £261 million a year. It is important that the council’s senior team comprises individuals who are effective in fulfilling these responsibilities and whose remuneration reflects this.”