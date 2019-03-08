Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Chicken shop caught using illegal workers regains its late licence

PUBLISHED: 17:24 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:55 17 April 2019

Sami'z chicken and pizza has won back its late licence. Pic: Google

Sami'z chicken and pizza has won back its late licence. Pic: Google

Archant

A chicken shop which lost its late licence for using illegal workers has regained it after it was taken over by new owners.

Sami'z Chicken & Pizza in Romford Road, Manor Park, was penalised last March after police found two illegal workers in the shop, including a 16-year-old from Afghanistan who had absconded from an Ilford children's home.

Yesterday, Newham Council agreed to allow it to open until 1am after hearing the business had been taken over by British Transport Police officer.

Mohtasim Naeem Pal and his wife bought the chicken shop in September.

During the licensing committee meeting the council heard that Romford Road was a high crime “problem area” and licensing officers worried that another late night takeaway could add to anti-social behaviour.

In February police data showed there was 13 crimes in the area around the shop, including two sexual assaults and one robbery.

But Mr Pal assured the committee all staff would be trained in how to deal with any anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We have been open until 11pm since September and in that time have had only one problem and this was at 4pm in the day time.

“All staff will be trained in how to deal with anti-social behaviour, as well as being given safeguarding training.

“They have all had their right to work in the UK papers checked. I work 30 hours a week as a police officer and also plan on spending time in the shop.”

The committee approved a 1am closing time for Sami'z Chicken & Pizza seven days a week.

Under current laws restaurants and takeaways need a licence to stay open past 11pm.

Twelve residents attended the committee in support of the application.

Abby Searle said: “I have lived around Romford Road] my whole life and I have never seen any problems with this shop.

“The new owners have engaged with residents and I think they deserve this.”

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Jailed: Man found guilty of handling £180k worth of stolen vehicles from areas including Stratford

Kardo Kader, 39, has been jailed for four years and six months for handling stolen vehicles. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Most Read

Video footage shows girl being attacked on Central line train near Stratford

British Transport Police officers have launched an appeal after reports of an attack on a Central Line train on Saturday. Picture: SUBMITTED

Jailed: Drill musician and his gang who kidnapped and tortured a 16-year-old boy

Isaac Donkoh. Picture: MPS

Detectives in witness appeal after shots fired in barber’s shop in Upton Park

Shots fired in Plaistow barber shop in Green Street on April 6, Picture: Google

Jailed: Man found guilty of handling £180k worth of stolen vehicles from areas including Stratford

Kardo Kader, 39, has been jailed for four years and six months for handling stolen vehicles. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 15, shot in the leg in drive-by shooting in Plaistow

The car fire in Chesterton Road. Picture: @kieranjwalsh

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient Women eye first silverware of the season

Aveley's Parkside Stadium

Fed Cup squad join up with West Ham Women for tennis football fun at Copper Box

Great Britain Fed Cup players and West Ham Women at the Olympic Park (pic Getty Images for LTA)

Brophy: There is no point predicting other results

James Brophy in action for Leyton Orient against Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy this season (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lions look to take another big step towards BBL title as Raiders ride into SportsDock

London Lions Justin Robinson on the ball against Surrey Scorchers (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Westley admits Essex need to address lack of one-day silverware

Tom Westley in batting action for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists