A chicken shop which lost its late licence for using illegal workers has regained it after it was taken over by new owners.

Sami'z Chicken & Pizza in Romford Road, Manor Park, was penalised last March after police found two illegal workers in the shop, including a 16-year-old from Afghanistan who had absconded from an Ilford children's home.

Yesterday, Newham Council agreed to allow it to open until 1am after hearing the business had been taken over by British Transport Police officer.

Mohtasim Naeem Pal and his wife bought the chicken shop in September.

During the licensing committee meeting the council heard that Romford Road was a high crime “problem area” and licensing officers worried that another late night takeaway could add to anti-social behaviour.

In February police data showed there was 13 crimes in the area around the shop, including two sexual assaults and one robbery.

But Mr Pal assured the committee all staff would be trained in how to deal with any anti-social behaviour.

He said: “We have been open until 11pm since September and in that time have had only one problem and this was at 4pm in the day time.

“All staff will be trained in how to deal with anti-social behaviour, as well as being given safeguarding training.

“They have all had their right to work in the UK papers checked. I work 30 hours a week as a police officer and also plan on spending time in the shop.”

The committee approved a 1am closing time for Sami'z Chicken & Pizza seven days a week.

Under current laws restaurants and takeaways need a licence to stay open past 11pm.

Twelve residents attended the committee in support of the application.

Abby Searle said: “I have lived around Romford Road] my whole life and I have never seen any problems with this shop.

“The new owners have engaged with residents and I think they deserve this.”