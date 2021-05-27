Newham receives £8,525 grant to host Windrush Day events

Published: 5:56 PM May 27, 2021

The arrival of the Empire Windrush, 73 years ago, on June 22, 1948 will now be celebrated annually on June 22. - Credit: PA

Workshops on Caribbean culture will be held in Newham to celebrate Windrush Day 2021, thanks to a grant of more than £8,500.

The third national Windrush Day will take place on Tuesday, June 22, with an additional 14 projects joining the 28 put on in celebration last year.

Minister for communities, Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, confirmed on May 25 that Newham Council will receive a £8,525 grant to hold “creative workshops” aimed at teaching youths the legacy of Caribbean culture in the borough.

The educational workshops will include “production of soundscapes” and “photo stories” that will be shared with the community through “live performance, online events and recordings”.

Lord Greenhalgh said: “This year’s Windrush Day will be a chance for all of us to come together, either in person or virtually, to applaud the contribution British Caribbean communities have made to all aspects of our society.

“The events will commemorate and record the outstanding legacy of the Windrush Generation and inspire our children so that generations to come will remember the huge contribution they made and continue to make to this country.”

Newham Council's workshops project is one of 42 around the country to share a pot of £500,000 to commemorate Windrush Day.



