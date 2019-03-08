Newham mayor recommends Brent Council resources boss for chief executive job

The search for the council’s next chief exec is almost over.

The mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, has recommended Althea Loderick for the council’s chief executive and head of paid service role.

Mayor Fiaz said: “I am delighted to recommend Althea. Subject to approval by the council, I am looking forward to working with her to accelerate the pace of resetting the goals and priorities of an organisation that puts people at the heart of everything it does.”

“Althea shares the commitment of this new administration in advancing resident involvement in decision-making and helping us drive Newham forward as a beacon of participatory democracy.”

A sub-committee chaired by the Mayor interviewed Althea on Friday in a final grilling.

Councillors at the next council meeting on March 18 are expected to wave through the appointment which would see Althea replace interim chief executive Katherine Kerswell.

A start date is subject to the decision of the council.

Althea, currently strategic director of resources at Brent Council, was chief operating officer at Waltham Forest Council for two years.

She has experience as a service director in the National Policing Improvement Agency, working on modernising workforce plans which affected almost 250,000 employees across 42 police forces in England and Wales.

She has also worked at Enfield and Hammersmith and Fulham councils. Her career began with roles dealing with homelessness and housing.

Mayor Fiaz said: “My thanks to Katherine Kerswell for the fantastic work she has been doing, and will continue to do in the period before Althea’s arrival.”

Cllr Muhammed Butt, Brent Council leader, said: “Althea is passionate about delivering high-quality public services which provides the strong foundations needed to help improve residents’ lives. We will be sorry to see her go.”