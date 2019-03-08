Former independent Islamic school to be turned into bedsits

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-room home. Pic: Rachael Burford Archant

A former independent Islamic school which was shut down by Newham Council will be turned into a 21-bedroom home.

Plans to redevelop the Alif Academy in Katherine Road, Forest Gate, into a house of multiple occupation were approved by Newham Council's local development committee this week.

The school was closed for failing to meet planning conditions in July 2015.

The plans, submitted by Ayyub and Iqbal Ayyub, will see seven bedrooms on each floor, with 14 big enough to be rented out to couples.

Council officers said that although the application did not “represent the highest quality” it should be acknowledged for “its desire for a good standard of accommodation”.

“It is considered that whilst the development proposed does not represent the highest quality for which is sought, compared to the existing rundown and underused nature of the site, the development would improve the quality of the site and its setting and

better secure its viable use more compatible with the surrounding residential context.”