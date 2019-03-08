Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Former independent Islamic school to be turned into bedsits

PUBLISHED: 07:30 03 May 2019

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-room home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-room home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Archant

A former independent Islamic school which was shut down by Newham Council will be turned into a 21-bedroom home.

Plans to redevelop the Alif Academy in Katherine Road, Forest Gate, into a house of multiple occupation were approved by Newham Council's local development committee this week.

The school was closed for failing to meet planning conditions in July 2015.

You may also want to watch:

The plans, submitted by Ayyub and Iqbal Ayyub, will see seven bedrooms on each floor, with 14 big enough to be rented out to couples.

Council officers said that although the application did not “represent the highest quality” it should be acknowledged for “its desire for a good standard of accommodation”.

“It is considered that whilst the development proposed does not represent the highest quality for which is sought, compared to the existing rundown and underused nature of the site, the development would improve the quality of the site and its setting and

better secure its viable use more compatible with the surrounding residential context.”

Related articles

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Custom House double murder: Bodies found in freezer were fully clothed on top of each other

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Most Read

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Custom House deaths: Family of missing mother Mary Jane Mustafa await news

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Custom House double murder: Bodies found in freezer were fully clothed on top of each other

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham Women FA Cup Final: Bri is the big cheese from United States

Brianna Visalli of West Ham Women

Former independent Islamic school to be turned into bedsits

Alif Academy will be turned into a 21-room home. Pic: Rachael Burford

Widdowson talks up focus of O’s squad during title quest

Leyton Orient players, management and staff celebrate winning the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Griffiths hoping O’s Women can complete cup double

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Nine year planning row over derelict pub site puts new homes on hold

The
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists