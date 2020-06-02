Search

Young Newham Story project launches with appeal for artwork showing impact of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 June 2020

Youngsters are being urged to share their experience of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: City Airport

Youngsters are being urged to share their experience of the coronavirus crisis. Picture: City Airport

City Airport

Youngsters have been invited to unleash their creative talents to show how they and the borough have been coping with the coronavirus crisis.

The Young Newham Story project is looking for people up to 25 to show their skills through drawings, photographs, paintings, cake decorations, t-shirt prints, doodles, models, or anything creative that represent how lockdown has affected everyday life.

Alternatively, youngsters can share one line of their own words or a quote that means something to them.

Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said: “The current situation has touched the lives of people across Newham and has brought about a community spirit that we haven’t seen for a generation.

“Families and neighbours are showing great acts of kindness towards each other and what better way to tell that story than through the eyes of our talented young people.”

Email work to NewhamCYP.Commissioner@newham.gov.uk or by direct message on Instagram at @YouthZonesLBN

Submissions will be kept and considered for an online exhibition and touring display. Include with photographs the first name and age of the person responsible for them.

