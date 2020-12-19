Meet the police cadets turned cops patrolling Newham's streets

Published: 3:00 PM December 19, 2020

"Just because you're from Newham, doesn't mean you can't be successful."

That's the message from Sgt Rob Sewell who in spite of growing up in a troubled family in Canning Town achieved his childhood dream of becoming a cop.

Sgt Rob Sewell, 30, didn't give up on his dream of becoming a cop. - Credit: Jon King

Sgt Sewell, who was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours in 2015, said: "As a child I had nothing.

"My only meal was a free school meal at school. I've turned my life around by remaining positive and keeping that mindset that you can achieve anything if you want it enough."

The 30-year-old, whose father did a disappearing act when he was six, decided he wanted to be a policeman as a toddler.

You may also want to watch:

Shortly after being the victim of a knife-point robbery in Canning Town, he became a volunteer police cadet aged 14.

"I found my sense of belonging, a sense of family," Sgt Sewell said.

At 16, he left school and got a job in the canteen at insurance company Prudential before rising to become an audio-visual technician. At the same time he was running a youth club, volunteering with St John's Ambulance and carrying out duties as a cadet. All with his eye still on his dream job.

But a brush with the law while at school - where another pupil asked him to hold onto a bag of cannabis he was then caught with - meant it took three attempts before his application to join the Met was accepted.

And that didn't follow until after he launched a discrimination case.

"I thought I needed to fight for what I believed was right and they were judging me because of my family," Sgt Sewell said.

In 2013, he got a call from the Commissioner's office to say he had been cleared for the job.

"It gives me great pride to be a police officer in Newham and to be from this area," he said.

And while he has grown in experience and confidence because of the role, Newham's police cadet contingent has expanded too from 30 when Sgt Sewell joined to 500 now.

A fellow beneficiary of the cadets is Pc Paulius Blizniukas who only told his mum he had become one because he needed help ironing the uniform!

Like Sgt Sewell, Pc Blizniukas, who is 14 months into the job, first dreamed of becoming a cop as a child.

The 21-year-old came to the UK from Lithuania with his family and quickly felt welcome.

"This country took us in. It always inspired me, the way they looked after us. I always wanted to give something back," he said.

At the age of 15 he went into a police station and asked for a job. The station officer refused of course, but told him about the Volunteer Police Cadets.

"I was a police cadet for four years. I made a lot of friends and experienced a lot of exciting things," Pc Blizniukas said.

But at first he kept it secret from his mum because he wanted to make sure he could stick it out.

And like Sgt Sewell, moving from cadet to cop wasn't easy with his first application rejected.

His aim now it to complete five years as an emergency response team officer then progressing to either a safer neighbourhood team or to the territorial support group - the cops with the battering rams who knock down doors at 3am.

On the job, Pc Blizniukas said: "It's so varied. That's why I love this job. You don't know where you're going to be called to."

It's a role which has brought his character on as well.

"People heavily depend on me and have high expectations because of the uniform I wear," he said.

And in a tough job in a tough part of the capital, keeping a clear head is crucial.

"You can't let things get to you. Police cadets taught me that," he said.

To find out more about the Voluntary Police Cadets vpc.police.uk/be-a-cadet/



