Special constable who made indecent images of children is sacked

SPC Munaver Master committed gross misconduct by breaching police standards of professional behaviour. Picture: Met Police Archant

A special constable who was convicted of making indecent images of children has been sacked without notice by the Metropolitan Police.

SPC Munaver Master, attached to the north east basic command unit which includes Newham, had committed gross misconduct by breaching police standards of professional behaviour, a special case hearing ruled yesterday.

SPC Master was convicted at Snaresbrook Crown Court of three counts of making indecent photographs of children on 21 January 2019.

He was arrested on October 20, 2017 following an investigation by the predatory offenders unit, part of specialist crime and operations, and then charged on March 12, 2018.

He was sentenced on March 8, 2019 to an 18-month community order, a rehabilitation activity order for 45 days, a programme requirement up to 45 days, 80 hours’ community work and a sexual harm prevention order for five years.