Newham's top cop recognised in New Year's Honours

Published: 12:30 PM December 31, 2020

Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker is a recipient of the Queen's Police Medal. - Credit: NE BCU

The borough's top police officer is named in the New Year's Honours.

Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker receives the Queen's Police Medal for distinguished service.

In his 35 years in policing, Det Ch Supt Tucker has served in a number of roles, most of which have been in east London.

He said: “Being honoured was a complete surprise and an extremely humbling moment.

"My first thoughts when I heard the great news was of the day my parents dropped me off at Hendon training school on a very dark and wet evening 35 years ago.

“Policing is in the family as my father was a detective superintendent. He retired 31 years ago and my parents now live in Ireland."

He added that they will be "incredibly proud" of this recognition.

“My other thoughts fall to all the incredible people who I have had the privilege to work with over all these years," he said.

"The women and men who every day come to work and do something amazing. Sometimes it is the very small things that make a real difference.

"While many things have changed in my 35 years of service, the principles of policing and those acts of courage and compassion haven't changed one bit.

“My last words would be to thank all my family, friends and colleagues who over the years have found time to help me.”

During his career, Det Ch Supt Tucker has led public protection, robbery and burglary teams.

The Hammers fan also set up a gangs unit and proactive licensing team, both of which contributed to a drop in violent crime in Newham, according to the Met.

In 2011, he led work in Camden to dismantle an organised criminal network that was targeting elderly people through large-scale frauds.

In 2018, he became the borough commander of Waltham Forest and Newham where he has worked to reduce violent crime and gang related violence.

Det Ch Supt Tucker is one of 12 Met officers and staff to receive honours.

Commissioner Cressida Dick said: “I was delighted to learn of our colleagues who have been recognised in Her Majesty’s New Year Honours.

“I wish to congratulate them all and thank them for their outstanding commitment and service."