News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Views sought on rat run-busting plans for Maryland, Forest Gate and Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 6:06 PM February 15, 2021   
Temporary traffic barriers will be installed from September 14 until the end of the year. Picture: R

The town hall is seeking views on plans to close rat runs in Forest Gate, Maryland and Stratford. - Credit: LBR

Views are being sought on the roll out of three schemes aimed at stopping rat runs around people's homes.

The town hall is consulting on creating low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in zones around Forest Gate, Maryland and Stratford.

ltn

Three more low traffic neighbourhoods are in the pipeline. - Credit: LBN

Curbs are already in place in two areas of Maryland and Forest Gate. LTNs aim to improve air quality and road safety by reducing traffic using planters, bollards or cameras to stop entry at some junctions.

ltn

There are already two LTNs in Newham. One in Forest Gate and the second in Maryland. The image above shows one of the three new LTNs. - Credit: LBN

Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: “Making changes to traffic flows in residential areas can make a significant improvement to air quality, increase road safety by cutting the number of rat runs and improve the quality of life in residential areas by making streets safer for people.”

ltn

The council is seeking views on three new LTNs including this one in Stratford. - Credit: LBN

The new schemes will be introduced using experimental traffic orders and the first six months form part of a statutory consultation.

You may also want to watch:

For more visit consultprojectcentre.co.uk/ournewhamstreets

Most Read

  1. 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
  2. 2 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
  3. 3 Newham company boss in court over petition ruling breach
  1. 4 Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace
  2. 5 Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder
  3. 6 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
  4. 7 Three flee blaze at 20-storey Royal Docks tower block
  5. 8 Man taken to hospital after Forest Gate workshop fire
  6. 9 East Ham fraudster spent £176k on Manchester City winger's bank card
  7. 10 Clapton boss Wetherall departs to focus on his son's football
Environment News
Air quality
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of the proposed new hotel. Picture: Sunborn International

Business

Royal Docks luxury yacht hotel given thumbs-up despite objections

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Kieran Rifat

Crime | Video

Jailed: Man who bludgeoned homeless woman to death at church in Plaistow

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
romford raid suspect with police

Crime

Modern slavery arrests after raids in Forest Gate and Romford

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Queen's Market

Retail

Queen's Market to return to 'glory days' as part of 15-minute...

Jon King

Author Picture Icon