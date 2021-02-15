Views sought on rat run-busting plans for Maryland, Forest Gate and Stratford

Published: 6:06 PM February 15, 2021

The town hall is seeking views on plans to close rat runs in Forest Gate, Maryland and Stratford. - Credit: LBR

Views are being sought on the roll out of three schemes aimed at stopping rat runs around people's homes.

The town hall is consulting on creating low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in zones around Forest Gate, Maryland and Stratford.

Three more low traffic neighbourhoods are in the pipeline. - Credit: LBN

Curbs are already in place in two areas of Maryland and Forest Gate. LTNs aim to improve air quality and road safety by reducing traffic using planters, bollards or cameras to stop entry at some junctions.

There are already two LTNs in Newham. One in Forest Gate and the second in Maryland. The image above shows one of the three new LTNs. - Credit: LBN

Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: “Making changes to traffic flows in residential areas can make a significant improvement to air quality, increase road safety by cutting the number of rat runs and improve the quality of life in residential areas by making streets safer for people.”

The council is seeking views on three new LTNs including this one in Stratford. - Credit: LBN

The new schemes will be introduced using experimental traffic orders and the first six months form part of a statutory consultation.

You may also want to watch:

For more visit consultprojectcentre.co.uk/ournewhamstreets