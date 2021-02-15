Views sought on rat run-busting plans for Maryland, Forest Gate and Stratford
- Credit: LBR
Views are being sought on the roll out of three schemes aimed at stopping rat runs around people's homes.
The town hall is consulting on creating low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) in zones around Forest Gate, Maryland and Stratford.
Curbs are already in place in two areas of Maryland and Forest Gate. LTNs aim to improve air quality and road safety by reducing traffic using planters, bollards or cameras to stop entry at some junctions.
Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said: “Making changes to traffic flows in residential areas can make a significant improvement to air quality, increase road safety by cutting the number of rat runs and improve the quality of life in residential areas by making streets safer for people.”
The new schemes will be introduced using experimental traffic orders and the first six months form part of a statutory consultation.
You may also want to watch:
For more visit consultprojectcentre.co.uk/ournewhamstreets
Most Read
- 1 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
- 2 Guilty: Men from Forest Gate and East Ham who raped two women during brothel robbery
- 3 Newham company boss in court over petition ruling breach
- 4 Iron Maiden legends unite to save live music at band's Maryland birthplace
- 5 Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder
- 6 East Ham man raped woman with his friend in Wapping park 23 years ago
- 7 Three flee blaze at 20-storey Royal Docks tower block
- 8 Man taken to hospital after Forest Gate workshop fire
- 9 East Ham fraudster spent £176k on Manchester City winger's bank card
- 10 Clapton boss Wetherall departs to focus on his son's football