Search

Advanced search

Plan to make Newham a 'fairer' place to live launched by council

PUBLISHED: 12:36 17 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 17 January 2020

L-R Sam Gurney from the TUC, resident Happy Coman, mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP and Frances Jones from the Centre for Local Economic Strategies. Picture: LBN

L-R Sam Gurney from the TUC, resident Happy Coman, mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP and Frances Jones from the Centre for Local Economic Strategies. Picture: LBN

Archant

A council plan to make Newham a "fairer" place to live has won plaudits from shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

The community wealth building scheme aims to help people get richer and make sure that regeneration benefits everyone.

Mr McDonnell, speaking at the launch on Thursday, January 16, said: "This initiative will give people hope that you can do things at a local level which will meet local need and inspire others as well."

Newham mayor Rokhsana Fiaz launched the approach at The Crystal venue in the Royal Docks where guests included Sam Gurney from the TUC and Frances Jones from thinktank, Centre for Local Economic Strategies.

Ms Fiaz said: "We want to make sure growth and investment benefit all our residents at a time when poverty and inequality has become even more pronounced, and when the response to the climate emergency is urgent.

"We'll be unleashing the potential of all parts of our community because this is the source of wealth and talent that will drive a fairer, more prosperous Newham where everyone has a stake."

You may also want to watch:

The approach acknowledges that in the past Newham's economic regeneration focused on attracting investment but sometimes failed to lead to the best results for everyone.

Newham's employment rate has increased by 12.4 percentage points in 10 years, according to the Office for National Statistics, but people are still paid £3.13 an hour less than London's average.

Where financially viable, the local authority seeks to funnel some its £1.5billion annual spend towards Newham's economy in a bid to generate more value for neighbourhoods, the council states.

Population growth - adding 49,000 more people to the current total of 360,000 by 2030 - will also boost the town hall's response to the climate emergency, it adds.

The council plans to use its purchasing power and influence to keep wealth in the area, becoming a living wage employer and promoting workers' rights.

It also aims to help businesses boost the number of higher skilled, higher paid and better quality jobs.

Young people will be a priority and a cooperative sector encouraged as part of the plans.

Details are online at newham.gov.uk

Most Read

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

234 down, 822 to go: Newham Mayor says council on course to meet March 2022 new affordable homes target

Eleven new homes will be built at this site in Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

234 down, 822 to go: Newham Mayor says council on course to meet March 2022 new affordable homes target

Eleven new homes will be built at this site in Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores a disallowed goal against Sheffield United. Picture PA

East London Vixens romp past Southwold

East London VIxens face the camera

Wapping women start new year in style as win double puts them top above rivals

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)

Plan to make Newham a ‘fairer’ place to live launched by council

L-R Sam Gurney from the TUC, resident Happy Coman, mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz, shadow chancellor John McDonnell MP and Frances Jones from the Centre for Local Economic Strategies. Picture: LBN

‘We can finally lay our princess to rest’: Family’s relief as date set for funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists