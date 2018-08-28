Inspirational winners of Newham Community Heroes awards announced

The proposed MSG Sphere will be located next to Stratford station. Picture: MSG MSG

Community group founders and a keen volunteer are among the five inspirational winners of the Newham Community Heroes awards.

The awards saw the Madison Square Garden Company (MSG), which plans to bring a performance venue to Stratford, team up with the Newham Recorder to recognise the people who work to make the borough a better place.

All five winners have been rewarded with a pair of tickets to see the New York Knicks basketball team play the Washington Wizards in an NBA match at the O2 Arena this evening, as well as have their achievements highlighted in the Recorder.

Fundraising: Lorraine Tabone

Lorraine set up the Lola’s Homeless community group in 2015, which provides homeless people with food, clothing, showers and other essentials, as well as information about services available to them in the borough.

She and her team visit the Stratford Centre every week to support to the rough sleepers who use it for shelter.

The nomination form explained: “Her selflessness is unrelenting and she often puts her own life on hold to make sure those who have nothing get support.”

Community impact: Sadia Nakimera and Annette Daniells-Smith

Sadia set up a group to help parents of children with autism, developmental delay and communication difficulties after receiving support for her son, who is affected by the same issues.

In addition to organising coffee mornings and other events, she also lobbies councils on special needs education.

The nomination form explained: “A truly unique individual who really cares for families who live with special needs and disabilities. She is remarkable in her diligence to advocating and empowering families with knowledge.”

Annette set up the Greenhill Aphasia Group in 2005, which supports people with the language impairment aphasia, usually caused by a stroke.

She organises various trips and a Christmas dinner for members each year, visiting places in advance to check their suitability for wheelchair users, and visits group members who are in hospital.

The nomination form explained: “The group meet on a weekly basis and she always makes sure that members have transport to get there and liaises with social workers, occupational therapists and family relatives to make sure that they can make the group.”

Contribution to local music or sport: Pereways Azam

Football coach Pereways set up the Flanders Football Club from scratch, taking the team from under 7s to under 14s.

He juggles coaching the Sunday league team on a volunteer basis with his full time job as a paramedic.

The nomination form explained: “All these years he’s organised weekly training sessions, home games, away games and entered the team in various tournaments. He also uses his own annual leave for Sunday games if he’s rostered to work.”

Lifetime achievement: Edward Wingate

Keen volunteer Edward can be found helping out in a number of places, from supporting children with homework at a library or at sporting events in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

He was a games maker during London 2012 and is now a West Ham support liaison officer on matchdays - and still manages to work as a teaching assistant during the week!

The nomination form explained: “Edward supports a number of roles and is always ever present. His attendance is remarkable and his punctuality even better, always being the first volunteer on site in order to lend a helping hand to event organisers. He is a great role model for local people and young people and everyone can definitely can learn a lot from him.”