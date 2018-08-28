Nominate someone who makes a difference for Newham Community Heroes awards

Search

PUBLISHED: 07:00 20 December 2018

The proposed MSG Sphere will be located next to Stratford station. Picture: MSG

The proposed MSG Sphere will be located next to Stratford station. Picture: MSG

MSG

Do you know someone who goes above and beyond to make a difference?

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) has teamed up with the Newham Recorder to launch the Newham Community Heroes awards, recognising the people that deserve recognition for the work they do to make the borough a better place.

As well as owning a range of top performance venues, with another planned for Stratford, MSG’s portfolio includes the New York Knicks basketball team - who will soon be playing the Washington Wizards in an NBA match at the O2 Arena.

The winners of each of the five Community Heroes Awards categories will each receive two tickets, courtesy of MSG, for the match on January 17, as well as having their stories featured in the Recorder.

Nominations can be submitted in one of five categories.

Community impact recognises those whose volunteering or contribution to an organisation has had a transformative effect, while the lifetime achievement category recognises those who have made a sustained commitment to supporting one or more community-based initiatives or groups.

Fundraiser of the year is for people who have tirelessly worked to raise money for charity, while the contribution to local music or sport recognises those who run sport or music clubs in the borough.

The outstanding bravery award is for those who have risked their own safety to help others in danger.

Jayne McGivern, executive vice president of development and construction at MSG, said: “I’m extremely proud to be able to launch the Newham Community Heroes awards as a way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of the truly remarkable people who make Newham a great place.

“We’re excited at the prospect of making Stratford our new home, and can’t wait to learn more about the extraordinary contributions made by the people of Newham as we receive nominations.”

All nominations must be received by Monday, January 14, with the winners in each category to be chosen by a panel including representatives from MSG and the Recorder.

For terms and conditions and to make a nomination, visit london.msg.com/communityheroes

