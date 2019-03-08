Newham Collegiate's achievements highlighted in annual Parliamentary Review

An East Ham sixth form is among a very select group to have been chosen to feature in the 2019 edition of the Parliamentary Review.

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form was chosen to be included in the journal after helping 95 per cent of students win places at the country's top universities for two years running.

In the review, the sixth form is described as an "outstanding" provider of A-Level education which "successfully competes with private and grammar schools".

The publication features best practice articles from a select number of schools and sixth forms throughout the country.

Headteacher Mouhssin Ismail said: "We are extremely proud to represent Newham in the Parliamentary Review.

"Being singled out as among the best A-Level education providers is a huge achievement and reflects our ambition for the young people of this borough.

"As a local boy, it gives me enormous pride to see our young people reach their potential and take up the kinds of life changing opportunities this sixth form provides."