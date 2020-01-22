Newham College scoops gold for recognising value of staff

A college's staff are celebrating after the business was recognised for understanding the value of workers.

Newham College in High Street South, East Ham, has scooped the Investors in People Gold accreditation.

Principal and chief executive, Paul Stephen, said: "We're extremely proud of this achievement, which has only been made possible through the efforts of all the colleagues in our business.

"It points to our continuing efforts to make the college a great place to work and a great employer that not only values its people but understands that's what drives success."

Of the 200 employees that took part in a survey at the college ahead of the award, 93 per cent said their role enables them to work well with others.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: "We'd like to congratulate Newham College. Gold accreditation is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Newham College in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people."