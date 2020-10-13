Search

Police called in after chemical substance taken onto Newham College campus

PUBLISHED: 10:44 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 13 October 2020

A chemical substance was taken onto Newham College's East Ham campus yesterday (October 12). Picture: Submitted

A chemical substance taken onto a campus saw police, paramedics and firefighters descend on a college.

Emergency services rushed to Newham College in High Street South, East Ham, after the Met was called at 4.08pm on Monday, October 12.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended after a call was made raising concerns about a chemical substance brought onto the campus.

“Appropriate safety measures were taken. There were no injuries and no arrests.”

The substance is currently being assessed as enquiries continue.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said that firefighters from East Ham and Plaistow stations were called at 4.09pm and the incident was over for them by 6.29pm.

