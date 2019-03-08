Search

Online GP consultations among the achievements at annual Newham CCG meeting

PUBLISHED: 10:00 15 September 2019

Newham CCG leadership pictured at 2019's annual general meeting. Left to right: accountable officer Jane Milligan, CFO Henry Black, chair Dr Muhammad Naqvi, and managing director Selina Douglas. Picture: NHS.

NHS

The organisation responsible for planning and buying most health services in Newham has held its annual meeting.

Newham Clinical Commissioning Group brought together staff, GPs, other local health and social care organisations, patients and members of the public.

The group heard about the CCG's work in the past 12 months and about plans for the future.

Its achievements included a Good rating from NHS England and the introduction of online GP consultations.

Dr Muhammad Naqvi is a GP and chairman of Newham CCG.

"The annual general meeting provided an opportunity to present our formal accounts and demonstrate how we are achieving best value and quality for local people," he said.

"We continually encourage our local population to get involved with our work and be active players in shaping the local healthcare system."

Anyone interested in getting involved with the CCG can go to Newham Hospital on Wednesday, September 18 between 10.30am and 4pm.

