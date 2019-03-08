Search

Advanced search

Newham youth commission meets for final time to mark progress in fight against violence

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 November 2019

the Newham Civil Society Youth Commission at St Bonaventure's on November 6. Picture: Alistair Rooms.

the Newham Civil Society Youth Commission at St Bonaventure's on November 6. Picture: Alistair Rooms.

Alistair Rooms

Safe havens from knife crime and programmes promoting better relationships with the police were among the achievements celebrated at the final meeting of the Newham Civil Society Youth Commission.

A young speaker at the meeting. Picture: Alistair Rooms.A young speaker at the meeting. Picture: Alistair Rooms.

Held at St Bonaventure's secondary in Forest Gate, the November 7 meeting looked at how much progress had been made on 11 goals the commission set in April to tackle violence in the borough. More than 500 young people contributed their thoughts to create those targets.

The commission also commemorated the death of 15-year-old Baptista Adjei, who was killed in Stratford in October. The incident emphasised to people in the room the importance of the fight against violence.

The Metropolitan Police, Newham Council, schools, community groups and dozens of Newham students were in attendance.

Andy Lewis is deputy head at St Bonaventure's and chairman of the commission.

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz outlines what the council is doing to keep young people safe. Picture: Alistair Rooms.Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz outlines what the council is doing to keep young people safe. Picture: Alistair Rooms.

"We want to make Newham a safer and better place for everyone - a vision shared by politicians, police and our institutions," he said. "If we can find ways to empower our young people, to inspire them to bring about change, I genuinely believe our vision will be realised.

You may also want to watch:

"It feels like we are at a critical moment, a tipping point, where the community are willing to come together and be that positive change.

"Our community, but particularly our young people, will only flourish when they feel safe - they need safe spaces and safe journeys."

In Stratford, 20 business signed up to shelter young people if they need help. That came after a campaign by young people.

And St Bonaventure's and Newham Sixth Form College (New VIc) have already rolled out first aid courses to their young people to teach them what to do if they see a victim of violence.

New VIc is also bringing young people and police together on December 3 to try to improve relations between the two, especially around stop and search.

For their part, the police have printed 10,000 more stop and search receipts, which say why a person has been searched and means they can show officers down the road they've already been stopped.

Newham's mayor Rokhsana Fiaz said the Youth Safety Board is investigating young people's safety in the borough, adding the authority is also working to educate communities about the dangers of grooming.

Most Read

Traffic-free pilot project transforms ‘hellish’ school run

Children and their parents walked and cycled to Woodgrange Infant before celebrating the scheme's launch in their playground. Picture: Jon King

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Traffic-free pilot scheme to be introduced outside three schools

Godwin Junior School. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

‘Other people just walked past’: Schoolgirls come to aid of injured man

Fatmata Janneh, Destiny Kasa-Vubu, Rhian Cross-Levy and Djannifer Injai Jaguite at the scene of the incident. Picture: Tom Barnes

Most Read

Traffic-free pilot project transforms ‘hellish’ school run

Children and their parents walked and cycled to Woodgrange Infant before celebrating the scheme's launch in their playground. Picture: Jon King

Revealed: How often Newham’s Tube stations were forced to close last year

East Ham station. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

Traffic-free pilot scheme to be introduced outside three schools

Godwin Junior School. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Jailed: Bethnal Green man who jumped from top floor of Westfield Stratford City and paralysed woman he landed on

Amsumana Sillah Trawally has been jailed for four years. Picture: Met Police

‘Other people just walked past’: Schoolgirls come to aid of injured man

Fatmata Janneh, Destiny Kasa-Vubu, Rhian Cross-Levy and Djannifer Injai Jaguite at the scene of the incident. Picture: Tom Barnes

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Clapton CFC get first win of MCFL season

The Clapton CFC celebrate winning. Picture: Annu Mayor

West Ham ratings from Burnley defeat

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Burnley's Dwight McNeil battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley.

Fletcher: We know it’s not good enough

Action from Leyton Orient v Maldon & Tiptree in the FA Cup. Picture: Simon O'Connor

Newham youth commission meets for final time to mark progress in fight against violence

the Newham Civil Society Youth Commission at St Bonaventure's on November 6. Picture: Alistair Rooms.

NewVIc sixth form teachers join national strike action in bid to ‘save’ the 16-19 sector

NewVIc staff and supporters outside the Plaistow 16-19 college in Prince Regent Lane, Plaistow. Picture: Socialist Worker
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists