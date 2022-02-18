Anger after farm campaigners blocked from addressing councillors remotely

An outraged campaigner against the closure of Newham City Farm has hit out at Newham Council for stopping her group from speaking at a cabinet meeting remotely.

Alison McLucas, from Save Newham City Farm, claimed the group was denied access to "proper debate" after its deputation was rejected.

The teacher was planning to go in-person to this month's cabinet meeting, where the Beckton Parks masterplan was discussed, but contracted Covid-19.

The proposal for a network of green space includes the former city farm site, which the council decided to close last year.

Alison said another of the group's members guaranteed attendance by Zoom but this was blocked by mayor Rokhsana Fiaz.

A council spokesperson said: “The mayor agreed to have an in-person deputation to cabinet but when the delegation said they could not attend on Monday, they were informed attendance is in-person.

"It has been made clear that the group can request an opportunity to speak on a more convenient day.”

Campaigners demonstrated outside the meeting dressed up in animal costumes.

In a report on the masterplan, the council said a survey found £1.8million of repairs were needed to the farm site.

Alison called the figure "rubbish" and said campaigners would keep fighting for the farm's future.

She said: "We are not saying reopen it as it was. It should be opened on an operating model where it is not solely run by the council."

Alison pointed to other city farms, which she said are run by the likes of charitable trusts.

Cllr James Asser, cabinet member for environment, highways and sustainable transport, said it is "no longer feasible" to operate the farm, which "presented a risk to both the animals and visitors".

He said: “We have committed to the farm site remaining a publicly accessible green space for the community and have said we will explore the potential for future animal provision within the parks.

“We have met with the Newham City Farm campaign group and updated them on decisions a number of times, and have given them access to view the site.

"We will continue to provide updates as we develop the Beckton Parks masterplan."

Engagement events on the plan are being held, with the first one tomorrow (February 19) at Beckton Corridor and King George V Park.

Two more will be held on March 5 and 19 at Beckton District Park and New Beckton Park, with a fourth on April 3 at the Beckton's Lidl and Asda stores.