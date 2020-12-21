Christmas Toy Appeal: Donations continuing to come in to help vulnerable children

Published: 12:00 PM December 21, 2020

Gallions Reach Shopping Park donated £500 to the Christmas Toy Appeal which was sent in the Beckton branch of Smyths Toys. - Credit: Kevin Jenkins

With this year's Christmas Toy Appeal aiming to support more young people than ever before, the warehouse has been steadily filling up ahead of the big day thanks to the community's support and generosity.

This year is the 43rd time the appeal, being run by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve in partnership with the Recorder and Community Links, has taken place.

With a target of 10,000 gifts to be collected in less than two months, businesses, organisations and individuals have risen to the challenge to help bring Christmas cheer to underprivileged young people across Newham.

Appeal organiser Kevin Jenkins said that he and his team were "almost there" with reaching the target ahead of Christmas Day and that with "one last big push", it could be met.

Some of the donations in the warehouse. - Credit: Colin Grainger

Gallions Reach Shopping Park donated £500 to the appeal, which saw organisers visit the Beckton branch of Smyths Toys to purchase specific toys required.

Andy Pay, the shopping park's manager, said: "I am really pleased that Gallions Reach Shopping Park has been able to support such a worthwhile cause and contribute £500 towards the appeal and buy required items from Smyths Toys.

"After such a difficult year it really is great to be able to give back and help those that are in need in what could be a very tough year for many families."

The bikers with some of the donated gifts. - Credit: Kevin Jenkins

More than 250 gifts have been donated by a group of kind-hearted bikers, who swapped two wheels for four in order to bring the presents to the appeal's warehouse this year.

The usual toy run between High Beach and Canning Town had to be scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions - but the bikers still arranged a collection of gifts which were then brought over in cars.

John Pryke, the run's organiser said: "We had to make sure that we found a way to collect and get the gifts to the children in this the most difficult of all years for everyone.

"We know that there are more children this year needing hep than ever before and we wanted to do our bit to help and we did."

Chloe and Mick White from Mick's Discount Furniture with their donation. - Credit: Kevin Jenkins

The appeal has also received a donation from Mick White, the managing director of Mick's Discount Furniture in Plaistow.

He brought over several bags of toys which were collected to ensure underprivileged young people in Newham have something to open on Christmas morning.

More than 150 toys, gifts and games were collected by the congregations of St Nicholas Church in Kelvedon Hatch and St Margaret's Church in Doddinghurst.

Newham Bookshop, which donated earlier in the appeal, has also made a further donation of books and money.

Lathom Junior School pupils in their Christmas jumpers. - Credit: Kevin Jenkins

Youngsters from Lathom Junior School in East Ham got into the festive spirit to raise more than £270 for the appeal by wearing their Christmas jumpers to class for a day.

Forest School in Snaresbrook donated a selection of toys, while Canning Town construction firm Kilnbridge raised £3,000 for the appeal.

Cash donations have been made by Axis Europe Foundation, IOD Skips, Royal Docks Trust, Countryside Properties and the Deborah Day Dance School.

Berkeley's £1,000 donation towards the appeal is presented. - Credit: Berkeley

There was also support from housing developer Berkeley - currently building the TwelveTrees Park development in West Ham - in the shape of a £1,000 donation.

Edward Priestley, head of development at Berkeley, said: "We wanted to support a local charity and the Christmas Toy Appeal is a brilliant cause to be able to contribute to.

“We always strive to do more to help the communities we work in, and this is a fantastic opportunity to do just that. We hope our donation will make a difference in the important work Ambition, Aspire, Achieve is carrying out.”

West Ham manager David Moyes with players Tomas Soucek, Mark Noble and Declan Rice. - Credit: West Ham United

Hundreds of toys have also been donated by West Ham United as part of an initiative to support people living in poverty - with the club also providing support to food banks operating in Newham ahead of the Christmas period.

Club captain Mark Noble said: “As players, we were more than happy to throw our support behind these vitally important campaigns.

"The efforts of the everyone during this challenging year have helped bring us even closer together as a team and lifted the spirits of everyone at the Club.

“Now we need to focus on tackling poverty which is a big issue locally, so that there is more equality out there for everyone."