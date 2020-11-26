Let’s brighten up Christmas by sharing festive displays
- Credit: Archant
This Christmas is going to be different in many ways, but one thing that is set to remain is the colourful displays inside and outside many people’s homes.
And if you’re going the extra mile to bring a little bit of festive cheer this year, we’d love to hear from you.
Let’s brighten up Christmas is our bid to bring the community together at this challenging time by sharing families’ festive efforts.
Whether you’re getting together with neighbours to illuminate your street or simply adding a bit of sparkle inside your home, send us your pictures and they could feature in a future edition of the Recorder.
Don’t forget to let us know if your displays are in support of a good cause, and make sure to include your full name and street name with your submission.
You may also want to watch:
Send your pictures to andrew.brookes@archant.co.uk
