Ofsted: 'Services for Newham children improve but more to be done'

The town hall's services for "vulnerable" children are improving but more work needs to be done, according to Ofsted.

A check by the education and children's services watchdog follows Newham Council's children's services receiving an inadequate rating in March 2019.

Mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, said a big factor in the inadequate rating was a lack of investment prior to 2018.

"Improvements identified in this visit [are] a credit to our team of social workers who are working tirelessly to ensure the most vulnerable of children receive the protection and support they deserve," she added.

The mayor pledged to accelerate the local authority's work to make the extra improvements required by Ofsted.

Part of the inspectors' focus was on plans for children living in homes where domestic violence happens and in families at risk of breakdown.

They found evidence of continued progress but the overall quality of practice was "still too variable".

Among its findings, Ofsted identified the quality of supervision as improving though managers did not "routinely" analyse practice to make sure work made a difference to "vulnerable" children's lives.

The review also notes "the response to children affected by issues of domestic abuse is improving" as well as for those at risk of exploitation.

Inspectors found the proportion of agency workers in children’s social care is "high", though senior managers are "working hard" to recruit permanent staff.

Caseloads are described as "high" in some teams, although social workers who spoke to inspectors felt these were manageable.

"Strong" corporate support had enabled more investment in the service, with extra posts due to be advertised, the review notes.

Cllr Sarah Ruiz, cabinet member for education and social care, welcomed Ofsted's findings as a sign the council is moving in the right direction and putting in place the key foundations for long-term improvement.

She added: "It is frustrating we have not been able to improve as quickly as we would have liked due to the pandemic, which Ofsted recognised.

"However, I am confident the pace will pick up and the next Ofsted visit will find further improvement."

Another monitoring visit from Ofsted is due later this year.