Developer offers Newham charities and community groups chance to scoop £1,000

A past donation to Fight For Peace made at the charity’s London Academy in North Woolwich. [L-R: Jacob Whittingham Vigors, head of Fight for Peace London, Aladdin Benberna, Fight for Peace youth councillor, Amy Swart, UK head of partnerships, Fight for Peace, and Karly Williams, regional sales and marketing director, Barratt London. Picture: BARRATT LONDON Archant

A developer has appealed for charities and community groups to apply for a £1,000 donation.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A previous donation made to the Bobby Moore Fund taken at Upton Gardens in Upton Park. Stephen Thompson, MD, Barratt East London, presents a cheque for £10,000 to Stephanie Moore MBE from the Fund. Picture: BARRATT LONDON A previous donation made to the Bobby Moore Fund taken at Upton Gardens in Upton Park. Stephen Thompson, MD, Barratt East London, presents a cheque for £10,000 to Stephanie Moore MBE from the Fund. Picture: BARRATT LONDON

Barratt London will be giving £1,000 away every month to an organisation improving the quality of life for those living near one of its developments or offices across the capital including in Newham.

Regional sales director, Karly Williams, said: “We are looking for charities and community groups that are really making a difference at a local level.”

“It could be a conservation group that wants to improve public spaces and create habitats for wildlife, a plan for a new piece of play equipment in a community playground, or a lunch club for the elderly wanting to expand.

“Every application will be carefully considered by senior members of our team.”

Ms Williams explained the fund: “We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build but also in our work with charities and good causes.”

Email charity@barrattlondon.com making clear where the charity is based and what the £1,000 will be used for.