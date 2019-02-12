Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Developer offers Newham charities and community groups chance to scoop £1,000

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 March 2019

A past donation to Fight For Peace made at the charity’s London Academy in North Woolwich. [L-R: Jacob Whittingham Vigors, head of Fight for Peace London, Aladdin Benberna, Fight for Peace youth councillor, Amy Swart, UK head of partnerships, Fight for Peace, and Karly Williams, regional sales and marketing director, Barratt London. Picture: BARRATT LONDON

A past donation to Fight For Peace made at the charity’s London Academy in North Woolwich. [L-R: Jacob Whittingham Vigors, head of Fight for Peace London, Aladdin Benberna, Fight for Peace youth councillor, Amy Swart, UK head of partnerships, Fight for Peace, and Karly Williams, regional sales and marketing director, Barratt London. Picture: BARRATT LONDON

Archant

A developer has appealed for charities and community groups to apply for a £1,000 donation.

A previous donation made to the Bobby Moore Fund taken at Upton Gardens in Upton Park. Stephen Thompson, MD, Barratt East London, presents a cheque for £10,000 to Stephanie Moore MBE from the Fund. Picture: BARRATT LONDONA previous donation made to the Bobby Moore Fund taken at Upton Gardens in Upton Park. Stephen Thompson, MD, Barratt East London, presents a cheque for £10,000 to Stephanie Moore MBE from the Fund. Picture: BARRATT LONDON

Barratt London will be giving £1,000 away every month to an organisation improving the quality of life for those living near one of its developments or offices across the capital including in Newham.

Regional sales director, Karly Williams, said: “We are looking for charities and community groups that are really making a difference at a local level.”

“It could be a conservation group that wants to improve public spaces and create habitats for wildlife, a plan for a new piece of play equipment in a community playground, or a lunch club for the elderly wanting to expand.

“Every application will be carefully considered by senior members of our team.”

Ms Williams explained the fund: “We want to lead the industry not just in the quality of the homes and developments we build but also in our work with charities and good causes.”

Email charity@barrattlondon.com making clear where the charity is based and what the £1,000 will be used for.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Final whistle for Stratford restaurant founded by former Manchester United footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville

Cafe Football has closed down. Pic: Flora Drury

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police in high speed chase jailed for 104 years

Lekan Akinsoji. Pic: Met Police

Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

Final whistle for Stratford restaurant founded by former Manchester United footballers Ryan Giggs and Gary Neville

Cafe Football has closed down. Pic: Flora Drury

Gang members who pointed a loaded gun at police during high speed chase will be sentenced today

Left to right: Lekan Akinsoji, Troy Ilfill, Nathaniel Lewis and Darnell Joseph-Newill will be sentenced today. Pic: Met Police

Forest Gate burglar jailed for 16 months for stealing a laptop

Ennamul Hoque of Earlham Grove, Forest Gate, was jailed for 16 months at Snaresbrook Crown Court after stealing a laptop from a flat in Stratford. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Team News: Havant & Waterlooville vs Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient centre back Jamie Turley wins the ball against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Developer offers Newham charities and community groups chance to scoop £1,000

A past donation to Fight For Peace made at the charity’s London Academy in North Woolwich. [L-R: Jacob Whittingham Vigors, head of Fight for Peace London, Aladdin Benberna, Fight for Peace youth councillor, Amy Swart, UK head of partnerships, Fight for Peace, and Karly Williams, regional sales and marketing director, Barratt London. Picture: BARRATT LONDON

Watch this weekend’s weather forecast: Stormy weather

Traffic in rain on the A406 in South Woodford

Clapton are keen to set the tone for cup semi-final with West Essex in league clash

Clapton winger Giovanni Palmer races clear (pic Steve Dutton)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists