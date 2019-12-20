Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Newham Chamber of Commerce makes donation

Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce make their donation to the Toy Appeal. Picture: Ilyas Ayub Ilyas Ayub

Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce have handed over a selection of gifts to the Christmas Toy Appeal.

The group, made up of businesses of all sizes, donated more than 100 presents at their final breakfast meeting of the year.

The Chamber of Commerce is a long-standing supporter of the appeal, making donations each year to help underprivileged young people in Newham to have a stocking full of Christmas presents to wake up to on December 25.

And with just a week left until the big day, donations of toys, books and money are continuing to roll in.

Clapton CFC had planned to hold a bucket collection at their match against Indian Gymkhana on Saturday, December 14 but the game was called off at short notice due to a waterlogged pitch.

But that hasn't stopped the club from backing the appeal, asking fans to donate directly to the online fundraising page or hand in a toy at one of the donation points around Newham.

To give money to the appeal, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/ChristmasToyAppeal2019