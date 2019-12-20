Search

Advanced search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Newham Chamber of Commerce makes donation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 20 December 2019

Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce make their donation to the Toy Appeal. Picture: Ilyas Ayub

Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce make their donation to the Toy Appeal. Picture: Ilyas Ayub

Ilyas Ayub

Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce have handed over a selection of gifts to the Christmas Toy Appeal.

The group, made up of businesses of all sizes, donated more than 100 presents at their final breakfast meeting of the year.

The Chamber of Commerce is a long-standing supporter of the appeal, making donations each year to help underprivileged young people in Newham to have a stocking full of Christmas presents to wake up to on December 25.

You may also want to watch:

And with just a week left until the big day, donations of toys, books and money are continuing to roll in.

Clapton CFC had planned to hold a bucket collection at their match against Indian Gymkhana on Saturday, December 14 but the game was called off at short notice due to a waterlogged pitch.

But that hasn't stopped the club from backing the appeal, asking fans to donate directly to the online fundraising page or hand in a toy at one of the donation points around Newham.

To give money to the appeal, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/ChristmasToyAppeal2019

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Most Read

Family speaks out after death of The Black Cap’s former landlady held at knifepoint in her Beckton home

Hester was in the pub trade for 45 years, running The Green Gate and Upton Manor Tavern – both in Plaistow – as well as The Black Cap and The Laurel Tree in Camden. Picture: Dee Edwards

Ilford and Manor Park men guilty of murder after stabbing teenage victim 17 times in Southwark

Sultan Chaudhry, Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah have all been convicted for their parts in the death of Amara Toure on June 30. Picture: Met Police

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after fatal stabbing in East Ham

Muhammed Hussain, 23, of Wakefield Street, East Ham, is due to be sentenced today. Picture: PA

Council earmarks £4.5m a year for young people as Newham youth safety board releases first report

Youth Safety Board member Keisha McLeod with co-chairs Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz and Kings College Hospital clinical director of major trauma Duncan Bew . Picture: Newham Council

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Leyton Orient look to build on recent form on trip to Cambridge

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Newham Chamber of Commerce makes donation

Members of Newham Chamber of Commerce make their donation to the Toy Appeal. Picture: Ilyas Ayub

McDonald’s opens eatery in Beckton ASDA with promise of more jobs

L-R: Operation consultant, Lloyd Johnson, business manager, Asmanur Abdulhamid, operation manager, Andy Morgan, franchisee Zulfikar Somji, operation consultant Moe Kaba. Picture: McDonald's

Newham leading way in providing emergency accommodation for homeless families

How the flats in Romford Road would look. Picture: Bedu

Nine ways you can be more eco-friendly this Christmas

We've pulled together some top tips on how to have a more eco-friendly Christmas. Picture: PA Images/Owen Humphreys
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists