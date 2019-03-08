Newham Chamber of Commerce launches business awards

Nominations for the Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards can be made from May 1 until August 31.

Is your business the best in the borough?

Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman Lloyd Johnson (right) speaks to business leaders at Aspers Casino in Westfield Stratford City on Wednesday.

If so, then the Newham Chamber of Commerce wants to celebrate that at its annual business awards.

The event recognises firms of any size from micro-businesses employing just a few people to the biggest with staff in the thousands.

Nominations are open now with a glitzy awards ceremony due at Old Town Hall in Stratford in October.

Surinder Bhambra, director of Marcomedia, said at Wednesday’s awards launch in Aspers Casino, Stratford, said: “[The awards] put you on the map.

Sponsors and past winners of the Newham Chamber of Commerce business awards at the launch of this year's competition.

“They help [businesses] showcase the work they are doing that potential clients might not be seeing.”

Newham Chamber of Commerce chairman, Lloyd Johnson, speaking at the launch, promised this year’s awards would be bigger and better.

“The awards’ real purpose is to showcase some of the amazing businesses and entrepreneurs in our borough,” he said.

To highlight the difference an award makes, he added the mayor of Newham, Rokhsana Fiaz, now takes products from last year’s business of the year winner – the Well-Bean Company – on overseas visits.

Chris Abell, local affairs manager at Tate & Lyle Sugars, based in Newham for 141 years, explained why the company was sponsoring the business person of the year award.

“There are so many businesses coming into the borough. It’s really important to give back to the community,” he said.

Daniella Boden, director of sales at Holiday Inn Staybridge Suites, explained that being present locally was just as important as having clients nationally and globally.

“Newham is a very dynamic area,” she said.

Julia Bollam from Newham College, which has campuses in East Ham and Stratford, said the awards provide an opportunity to recognise small firms which make up 98 per cent of all businesses in east London.

“We’ve sponsored an award every year. It shows the college takes supporting the local economy very seriously,” she said.

Nominations can be made from May 1 until August 31.

The categories are: training and development; customer service; green business of the year; business person of the year; civic and community engagement; corporate social responsibility; best innovation in business; e-business of the year; sole trader/micro business of the year; small, medium and large customer service; young entrepreneur of the year; business growth and business of the year.

Email chairman@newhamchamber.com or call Lloyd on 07973 729511.