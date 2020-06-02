Search

Newham announces Carers Week plans

PUBLISHED: 07:00 03 June 2020

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali said: This year more than any other in living memory we have had our eyes opened to the huge challenges many of our residents face of caring for our most vulnerable." Picture: Newham Council

Archant

An awareness raising campaign is to be launched highlighting the challenges unpaid carers face and their contribution to society.

Newham Council will be marking national Carers Week by recognising new carers to those who prior to lockdown were reasonably independent but were forced to shield and self-isolate.

Newham has more than 24,000 unpaid carers, including 1,204 young carers, according to census records.

A carer is anyone who provides unpaid support to a relative, partner, child or friend due to illness, disability, frailty, a mental health condition or substance misuse problem.

The theme for national Carers Week from June 8 to 14 is Make Caring Visible.

Under normal circumstances Newham celebrates the week by hosting opportunities for carers to meet up, share their experiences and have some much-needed fun.

This year the programme of activities has moved online in order to adhere to social distancing guidance.

Activities include a Zoom dance class, yoga relaxation, a virtual tea and chat session along with a pampering session.

The council has also helped create a special wellbeing guide which can be accessed by any carer, including those who find themselves new to the role.

Cllr Zulfiqar Ali, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: “This year more than any other in living memory we have had our eyes opened to the huge challenges many of our residents face of caring for our most vulnerable.

“Many Newham residents may have experienced, for the first time, the challenges of stepping into a caring role.

“So, it is fitting that this year Newham Council is renewing its pledge to support the many hidden heroes who every day, and without fanfare, support our most vulnerable residents.”

He added that as part of its commitment to the week, the council is refreshing, in partnership with carers, its carers strategy to strengthen and improve the support available.

The plans will be refreshed by involving, listening and respecting carers, supporting them to maintain and fulfil their education and employment potential, and protecting young carers from inappropriate caring and provide the support they need to learn, develop and thrive.

Contact the Newham Carers Hub, hosted by Carers FIRST, on 0300 3031555, or to find more information about Carers Week and the wellbeing guide visit newham.gov.uk/carersweek

