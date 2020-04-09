Newham nominees shortlisted for Pearson National Teaching Awards

A primary school in Manor Park has been shortlisted for two prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Kensington Primary School is among the six nominees for primary school of the year, whilst special educational needs and disabilities coordinator Helen Harris is one of four practitioners shortlisted for excellence in special needs education.

Kensington headteacher Ben Levinson said: “During this unprecedented time the whole community has stepped up to make a real difference.”

Other nominees include Joshua Freeland from New City Primary School in Plaistow for primary school teacher of the year.

The Boleyn Trust, based at Tollgate Primary School in Plaistow, is shortlisted in the impact through partnership category, whilst Newham Sixth Form College’s sports academy is nominated for further education team of the year.

Those shortlisted are in the running for a silver award and could go on to win a prestigious gold award at the UK ceremony to be broadcast by the BBC in October.