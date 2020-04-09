Search

Advanced search

Newham nominees shortlisted for Pearson National Teaching Awards

PUBLISHED: 12:30 13 April 2020

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Archant

A primary school in Manor Park has been shortlisted for two prestigious Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Kensington Primary School SENDCO Helen Harris. Picture: The Tapscott Learning TrustKensington Primary School SENDCO Helen Harris. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

Kensington Primary School is among the six nominees for primary school of the year, whilst special educational needs and disabilities coordinator Helen Harris is one of four practitioners shortlisted for excellence in special needs education. 

You may also want to watch:

Kensington headteacher Ben Levinson said: “During this unprecedented time the whole community has stepped up to make a real difference.”

Other nominees include Joshua Freeland from New City Primary School in Plaistow for primary school teacher of the year.

The Boleyn Trust, based at Tollgate Primary School in Plaistow, is shortlisted in the impact through partnership category, whilst Newham Sixth Form College’s sports academy is nominated for further education team of the year.

Those shortlisted are in the running for a silver award and could go on to win a prestigious gold award at the UK ceremony to be broadcast by the BBC in October.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Suspected drug dealer arrested after police question non-essential journey

Canning Town station. Picture: Steve Poston

Most Read

Plans for new Stratford station entrance revealed

Artist's impression of the proposed new entrance for Stratford station. Picture: Blakeney

Murder appeal: Police seek help on first anniversary of Noore Salad’s brutal killing in Manor Park

First anniversary murder appeal... Noore Salad, brutally shot and stabbed in Church Road, Manor Park, April 8, 2019. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: West Ham Park closes after visitors fail to follow social distancing guidance

West Ham Park has closed after visitors failed to follow social distancing guidance. Picture: Maureen Hankin/Citizenside.com

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Suspected drug dealer arrested after police question non-essential journey

Canning Town station. Picture: Steve Poston

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Boxing: England’s World Amateur Championship record

Olympic heavyweight champion Audley Harrison with David Haye (right) who won silver at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belfast in 2001

Sporting Films: Next Goal Wins

Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa national team (pic K5 International)

No starting point in view says Essex head coach McGrath

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during day one of the first class match at Fenner's, Cambridge.

Newham nominees shortlisted for Pearson National Teaching Awards

Kensington Primary School headteacher Ben Levinson. Picture: The Tapscott Learning Trust

How remote learning technology is minimising coronavirus disruption for sixth form students

NewVIc teachers are able to provide lessons and support to students through the use of online learning tools. Picture: NewVIc
Drive 24