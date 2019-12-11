Search

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Newham Bookshop donates selection of books

PUBLISHED: 12:30 14 December 2019

Paula Blake from the Toy Appeal receives a donation from Newham Bookshop's Karima Turay-Davis. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Paula Blake from the Toy Appeal receives a donation from Newham Bookshop's Karima Turay-Davis. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Kevin Jenkins

From picture books to popular novels, Newham Bookshop has helped to ensure young people supported by the Christmas Toy Appeal have something to read this year.

The bookshop has made its annual donation to the appeal, which is run by the Recorder in partnership with Community Links and facilitated by Ambition, Aspire, Achieve.

Manager Vivian Archer said: "We've supported it since its inception. It's a real sign of the times that it's still needed so much.

The bookshop, in Barking Road, also serves as a drop-off point for donations and Vivian said that customers have been supportive of the appeal.

"We've had customers who have come in and bought books in the shop to donate," she said.

"People feel very strongly that a child should have a gift at Christmas."

Toy Appeal co-founder Kevin Jenkins added: "The appeal aims to give each child  referred a new book in their stocking. The support each year from Newham's own bookshop helps us to achieve this goal."

