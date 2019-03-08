Newham Bookshop named London’s best independent bookseller

Karima Turay Davis, Newham Bookshop Manager Vivian Archer and May Gajjar celebrate getting their award. Archant

Newham Bookshop has been named London’s best independent book shop in the British Book Awards.

A huge thanks to our staff, customers, directors who have helped us to be London Regional winner #IndependentBookshopoftheYear at #BritishBookAwards. Good luck to all the other Regional winners. — Newham Bookshop (@NewhamBookshop) March 22, 2019

The competition, run by the trade journal The Bookseller, saw the 40-year-old Newham staple beat out seven other London establishments.

Vivian Archer, who manages the no-profit, community-run shop, said it was the shop’s work with the community that beat the competition.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and honoured to win this award and we really, really want to thank all our customers and the staff who have made this win possible.

“There’s a great, good feeling towards this shop and the work we do in the community and that’s so important to us.

“We’re really pleased that we’ve been recognised for that work.”

Newham Bookshop was helped by comments and recommendations made by customers to the award-runners.

Now Newham Bookshop is up against the rest of the UK’s nine regional winners.

The Bookseller said in a statement: “Newham Bookshop in Upton Park, the London category winner, marked 40 years trading in 2018.

“The huge affection for the shop became apparent in a fundraising campaign to support its move to new premises last year, while manager Vivian Archer received the Outstanding Contribution to Bookselling Award at the Books Are My Bag Awards.”