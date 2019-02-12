Newham Bookshop in East Ham a regional finalist in national awards

May Gajjar, Vivian Archer and Etta Levi Smythe of the Newham Bookshop which is in the running for a national book award. Picture: KEN MEARS Archant

An independent bookshop could be in line for a national “Nibbies” award.

Newham Bookshop in Barking Road, East Ham, has been named one of the seven London region finalists for the British Book Awards Independent Bookshop of the Year, also known as the “Nibbies”.

If selected the store would represent the capital at the national awards owned and organised by The Bookseller magazine.

Newham Bookshop owner, Vivian Archer, said: “It’s very exciting. We’re thrilled and proud. It’s great that a bookshop in Newham is getting recognition.

“Thanks must go to all our customers who have always supported the shop.”

The store, which has been running for 40 years, is now putting together its final submission to send to the judges explaining why it deserves to be in the final.

And bookshop lovers can back Newham’s finalist by visiting thebookseller.com and leaving comments before March 11 when submissions close.

“We feel that after 40 years we are getting the recognition due to us. It’s very exciting,” Vivian said.

The overall winner is due to be announced in an awards ceremony at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, on May 13.