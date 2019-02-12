Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Newham Bookshop in East Ham a regional finalist in national awards

PUBLISHED: 14:00 06 March 2019

May Gajjar, Vivian Archer and Etta Levi Smythe of the Newham Bookshop which is in the running for a national book award. Picture: KEN MEARS

May Gajjar, Vivian Archer and Etta Levi Smythe of the Newham Bookshop which is in the running for a national book award. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

An independent bookshop could be in line for a national “Nibbies” award.

Newham Bookshop in Barking Road, East Ham, has been named one of the seven London region finalists for the British Book Awards Independent Bookshop of the Year, also known as the “Nibbies”.

If selected the store would represent the capital at the national awards owned and organised by The Bookseller magazine.

Newham Bookshop owner, Vivian Archer, said: “It’s very exciting. We’re thrilled and proud. It’s great that a bookshop in Newham is getting recognition.

“Thanks must go to all our customers who have always supported the shop.”

The store, which has been running for 40 years, is now putting together its final submission to send to the judges explaining why it deserves to be in the final.

And bookshop lovers can back Newham’s finalist by visiting thebookseller.com and leaving comments before March 11 when submissions close.

“We feel that after 40 years we are getting the recognition due to us. It’s very exciting,” Vivian said.

The overall winner is due to be announced in an awards ceremony at Grosvenor House, Park Lane, on May 13.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Land and buildings sold by council helped pay for back-office reforms

The Hallsville Quarter was sold ahead of a landmark redevelopment.

Counter terrorism police investigate after bombs sent to three sites including London City Airport

London City Airport.

Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Hunt for man who exposed himself to girl, 14, on Stratford bus

This man is wanted by the police after exposing himself to a 14-year-old girl on a Stratford bus. Picture: MPS.

Land and buildings sold by council helped pay for back-office reforms

The Hallsville Quarter was sold ahead of a landmark redevelopment.

Counter terrorism police investigate after bombs sent to three sites including London City Airport

London City Airport.

Jailed: Blyth gets 9 years for violent robberies as his reign of terror ends against lone women

Blyth jailed nine years for robbing lone women motorists. Picture: Met Police

Concrete slab and broken down lorry at Beckton roundabout cause misery for motorists

A lorry with a broken axle and slab of concrete on the road have caused tailbacks around the Beckton roundabout. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Langdon bag netball title with unbeaten record

Langdon pose for the camera with their winners trophy (Pic: Pat Hector)

Lisbie so pleased McAnuff’s brave decision has paid off

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff brings the ball forward against Maidenhead United in the National League (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham star Lanzini is back with a bang

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini

Basketball: London Lions Youngbloods net big wins

London Lions Youngbloods face the camera

Dashcam appeal after A13 crash leaves teenager in critical condition

The crash happened on the westbound A13 in Beckton. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists