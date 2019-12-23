When will the bins be collected in Newham over Christmas?

Bin collection days in Newham will change over the Christmas and New Year period.

Collections are as normal today, Monday, December 23 and tomorrow, Tuesday, December 24, but there will be no collection on Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25, or Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26.

There will also be no collection on Wednesday, January 1.

Instead, collections will take place either one, two or three days later than normal.

These arrangements will end on Saturday, January 11 and collections will return to normal from Monday, January 13.

The Christmas collection dates are as follows:

Wednesday, December 25 revised to Friday, December 27.

Thursday, December 26 revised to Saturday, December 28.

Friday, December 27 revised to Monday, December 30.

Monday, December 30 revised to Tuesday, December 31.

Tuesday, December 31 revised to Thursday, January 2.

Wednesday, January 1 revised to Friday, January 3.

Thursday, January 2 revised to Saturday, January 4.

Friday, January 3 revised to Monday, January 6.

Monday, January 6 revised to Tuesday, January 7.

Tuesday, January 7 revised to Wednesday, January 8.

Wednesday, January 8 revised to Thursday, January 9.

Thursday, January 9 revised to Friday, January 10.

Friday, January 10 revised to Saturday, January 11.