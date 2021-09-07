Top tips as pupils in Newham head back to school

Published: 11:18 AM September 7, 2021

As the academic year kicks off, there are many things to celebrate about returning to school.

As part of Newham Council’s Year of the Young Person, it is reminding the new cohort of everything to look forward to.

Becky Dawson, from the mental health service HeadStart, said: "Sometimes we all need to jog our memory to focus our outlook to an optimistic mindset.

"This may not be easy or possible for everyone but many young people have reported that they can improve their mental health through positive thinking."

For many attending primary schools, the gates are now fully open and playgrounds available for usual outdoor activities – a change from the restrictions imposed through Covid-19.

This means, the authority has highlighted, that parents whose children attend one of Newham’s primary schools can once again engage with their school community more openly, even enjoying drop off and pick up as in pre-Covid times.

Schools can also integrate their student populations, and there are more opportunities at after school clubs, playdates and visits to the playground.

For secondary students, Newham Council has reminded the teens that school can offer a social space to catch up and share time with friends.

Young people are also freer to visit and participate in community groups, enjoy more team sports, attend their local youth zones and even try new clubs.

As term starts, lots of clubs are opening up and joining in can boost your mental and physical health, it said.

Becky added: "My message to all young people is to remember they are not alone, help is available.

"Talk to a friend, or a safe and responsible adult, or a teacher at school – don’t hold on to your problems."

Below are some top tips from Laiba, a Sixth Form student at St Bonaventure’s School, and recommendations from parents.

Laiba's recommendations:

· Always prioritise your mental health no matter what. If you feel you need time out then take it, even if it is for five minutes.

· Make time for self-care before school. Take care of both your physical and your emotional health in whatever way works for you.

· Food for thought - make sure you eat breakfast and keep hydrated. Food does impact our moods.

· Know you are going to feel a whole range of emotions and that’s okay; keep reminding yourself that.

· Start your day with an optimistic mindset. Remember, it is okay to take healthy risks. Be open to getting out of your comfort zone and be open to other’s ideas.

· Develop a to-do list as this helps you stay organised and it makes a positive difference.

Five further tips:

1. Take a positive view of yourself: your strengths, skills and best traits. Keep this handy so you can review it every now and then – it is important not to forget.

2. Set yourself achievable goals – don’t raise the bar too high. Simple goals such as getting to school on time or contributing more in class. Remember, goals are unique to you and can help you get to where you want to be.

3. Acknowledge your progress along the way. Check how you are doing and notice the things that are working well.

4. Remind yourself of the things that make you happy and look out for opportunities.

5. Remember support is available. If you feel things are getting on top of you, reach out to someone and don’t wait for problems to get bigger.