Crackdown planned as Newham pursues 'zero tolerance' approach to flytipping

Published: 3:23 PM October 6, 2021

Newham has been nominated for two awards for efforts to tackle fly-tipping. - Credit: Iqbal Hussain

The town hall is to crack down on illegal rubbish dumping in a bid to clean up Newham.

Council cabinet chiefs voted for plans which would see a grime crime-busting team of enforcement officers target hotspots.

Cllr James Beckles. - Credit: TULO

Cllr James Beckles, cabinet lead for crime and community safety, said: "We are taking a zero-tolerance approach.

"Those that think they are above the law by illegally dumping waste will be caught and prosecuted.

"The new team will enhance our ability to tackle littering, which is both antisocial and affects how residents experience high streets and public spaces."

He explained how the response follows a survey of residents who identified clean streets as a top concern.

"We will not stand by while a minority of people continually disrespect our neighbourhoods.

"This is about ensuring those who think nothing of spoiling the borough for others understand and feel the consequences according to the law," he said.

The 18-month pilot scheme adds to council efforts to tackle flytipping, which led to Newham being shortlisted for two national awards.

In places where an initiative with Keep Britain Tidy was adopted, flytipping dropped 67 per cent, Cllr Beckles said.

Newham's pilot aims to reduce grime crime and boost the number of fines dished out, cabinet members heard at a meeting on Tuesday, October 5.

The £100,000 contract would run on a cost-neutral basis with any money generated ploughed into making Newham cleaner and greener.

An outside enforcement provider would supply extra officers to issue fines, collect payments, issue reminders and compile documents for prosecutions.

Key thoroughfares would be targeted at first, although other areas could also be included.

Cllr Carleene Lee-Phakoe welcomed the pilot, describing illegal dumping as unacceptable, but noted while levels of the scourge had not changed, the number of fines had decreased.

Cllr Sarah Ruiz called for littering in side roads to be looked at along with more robust street cleaning.

Businesses and people living in the borough also have a responsibility to keep Newham tidy, the meeting heard.

And Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz explained how Newham spends £3 million a year cleaning up after litter bugs, money which she said could be spent on "critical" services.